By Batsirai Chikadaya

Earlier today ZESA Group CEO, Engineer Josh Chifamba, appeared before the Zimbabwean Parliamentary Committee on Mines and Energy where he made startling remarks on the current financial state of the power utility company and the dire consequences the country could face if its demands were not met . In his presentation, the CEO stated that ZESA […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

ZESA hints at load shedding after the RBZ cuts its forex payments by 70%

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed