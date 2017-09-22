ZESA requires $300m for projects

THE country’s integrated power generation and distribution company, ZESA Holdings, will require about $300 million to enable the transmission of power from two power plant upgrades.

It emerged last week that the cost to connect Kariba South Hydroelectric Power Station extension project to the national grid will be about $32,67 million, while that of the proposed Hwange Thermal Power Station expansion project will be $259 million.

The power utility is expanding Kariba South Hydroelectric Power Station by two units, which will add 300 megawatts (MW) to the national grid.

The expansion is expected to be completed late this year or early 2018.

ZESA is also planning to expand the country’s largest coal-fired power plant, Hwange Power Station, by two units for an additional 600 MW.

ZESA chief executive officer, Josh Chifamba told The Financial Gazette last week that the company required about $292 million to transmit power from the new power plants.

“We will require about $292 million for transmission infrastructure for the two projects,” said Chifamba.

Expansion work at Kariba South Hydroelectric Power Station, which is being undertaken by Sino Hydro Corporation, was last week 92 percent complete.

The project, which started in 2014, will add 300 MW to the existing 750 MW at an estimated cost of $533 million.

The first unit, which will add 150 MW, is expected to be commissioned in December this year, while the second unit, to produce 150 MW, will be commissioned next year in March.

Sino Hydro will also undertake the $1,5 billion Hwange Power Thermal Power Station expansion project, which is expected to add 600 MW.

The engineering, procurement and construction contract for the Hwange project was signed in October 2014.

The parties, however, have not yet reached financial closure to allow work to begin. The project will take about 42 months to complete.

Financial closure would enable the Export Import Bank of China, the financiers of the project, to release funds for the project.

The Minister of Energy and Power Development, Samuel Undenge, recently said the power utility was working hard to meet the outstanding conditions and financial closure is now expected to be achieved before the end of the year.

Zimbabwe currently generates just over 1 000 MW of electricity, inadequate to meet its estimated 1 400 MW daily demand.

To cover for the short fall, the country imports up to 300 MW daily from South African power utility Eskom, and 50 MW from Hydro Cahora Bassa of Mozambique.

