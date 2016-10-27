ZETDC to miss prepaid meter target

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings, is set to miss its target to install 650 000 prepaid meters before year end due to a cash crisis in the country, the Financial Gazette’s Companies & Markets (C&M) can report.

This was revealed last week by ZETDC managing director, Julian Chinembiri, who said the power utility, which has so far installed 576 118 prepaid meters country wide since 2011, now has a target to install the required number by the first quarter of next year.

Overally, the power utility, according to the Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Socio-Economic Transformation (Zim-Asset), government’s economic blue print which was rolled out in 2013, ZESA should install 800 000 prepaid electricity meters by 2018.

“By October 14 2016, we had installed 576 118 prepaid meters,” said Chinembiri.

“Our target is to install 650 000 before year end. But it will be difficult for us to meet that target because of lack of foreign currency in the country.”

The State Procurement Board (SPB) early this year floated a tender for an additional 130 000 prepaid meters to cater for new connections, but Chinembiri said the process was taking longer than expected.

“We are targeting to procure additional 130 000 prepaid meters but (the procurement process) is taking a bit of time. We already received 2 000 prepaid meters. About 5 000 prepaid meters are bonded and 1 500 are at the border,” said Chinembiri.

He also disclosed that the power utility’s revenue collections have increased by 20 percent from an average of US$54 million per month to US$64,8 million.

ZETDC is also planning to install 4 000 smart meters by 2018.

Smart metering systems usually consist of meters deployed at sites, communication infrastructure and the back-end system that is commonly known as the meter data management system that will be acquired through a separate tender.

Chinembiri said adjudication for the smart meters is in progress and results are expected before the end November, with plans to start installing the meters in the first quarter of next year.

The tender for the platform is still running.

ZETDC last month started increasing the debt recovery rate from 40 percent to 50 percent on all domestic accounts in arrears that are using prepaid electricity meters.

When the power utility introduced the prepared electricity model, all accounts that owed ZESA carried over their debts from the post paid era and it assumed a recovery rate of 40 percent, which has now been adjusted as the company increases its efforts to boost revenues.

ZETDC has also advised business customers on both prepaid and post-paid platforms to clear debts by March 1, 2017, threatening legal action against defaulters.

The development comes after the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority rejected ZETDC’s application for a tariff increase.

The power utility had applied to increase its tariff to US$0,1469 per kilowatt hour (kWh) to cover for increased costs of procuring emergency power from Dema, Mozambique’s Hydro Cahora Bassa and Eskom of South Africa.

But the request was turned down although ZETDC had argued that the current tariff of US$0,0986 per kWh was not cost reflective.