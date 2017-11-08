Zifa’s Warriors legends squad criticised

THE 33 member Warriors legends team that will face Barcelona Legends on Sunday has been met with criticism over the omission of certain yesteryear greats and the inclusion of some questionable faces.

The Zimbabwe Football Association, ZIFA, on Tuesday announced a 33 member Warriors legends squad that will face Barcelona legends on Sunday at the giant National Sports Stadium.

Apparently, the list has been received with criticism amid revelations that some great yesteryear players were omitted, either by default or design, while the inclusion of prophet Magaya on the list ignited a serious debate among football addicts.

The omission of greats such as former Liverpool goalkeeper, Bruce Grobbelaar, Chitungwiza born Alois Bunjira, Francis Chandida, Joe Kode Mugabe, Cephas Chimedza, Memory Mucherahohwa, Ronald Gidiza Sibanda among other revered ex-warriors players from the squad that includes former players such as Ian Gorowa has raised quite a few eyebrows with many arguing that the real legends were skipped from the list.

Gorowa had a brief stint with the national team during his playing times, having turned up for the Warriors 26 times before he suffered a career-ending injury at the age of 29. In contrast, Bunjira turned up for the Warriors for seven years from 1994-2001, earning 31 caps.

Veteran defender George Mbwando has also been excluded from the Warriors legend squad. The 42-year-old former Blackpool player was part of the national team that participated in the 2004 and 2006 African Cup of Nations tournament.

Another player of interest omitted from the squad is Gilbert Mushangazhike. The striker, like Mbwando, was part of the Warriors team that played at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations.

All in all, Gilbert donned the national colours over a period of more than ten years from 1997-2008.

Meanwhile, the inclusion of Edward Sadomba is another issue of debate among local football enthusiasts as some pundits are wondering why the 34-year-old has been included in a team that is consisted of players that have long hung up their boots, given that he is still actively playing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal FC.

Perhaps the most baffling decision made by the squad selectors is the inclusion of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD) leader Prophet Walter Magaya as the team’s Chief Liason Officer.

Although he is the owner of Yadah FC, who are currently in the Premier Soccer League, Magaya has surely never gotten within an inch of play for the Warriors. In fact, there is absolutely no record of him ever turning out for any team for that matter.

One pundit who requested anonymity suggested that Magaya was only being reeled in because of his financial prowess as has occasionally been a benefactor of the national football team.

” Why is Magaya on that list? Is it because they are after his money? if the title is given for his accommodation fine. The problem is our legends who should occupy that title are poor hence the biased appointment,” said the anonymous pundit.

When asked about the selection criteria used in coming up with the squad, ZIFA Communications Officer Xolisani Gwesela said that they used their discretion while Alois Bunjira refused to comment on the matter.

“It’s our discretion,” said Gwesela.

“I would prefer to avoid commenting on this topic.May I please be excused from commenting?,” said Bunjira who was omitted from the list.

And obviously fans would want to know why the erstwhile no nonsense warriors defender James Matola was not included on the list. The Newton Katanhas, Henry Mckopp, Shingi Kawondera to mention just a few who could have provided the much-needed entertainment on Sunday.

Apart from the squad selection, questions linger over the ability of the chosen Warriors Legends squad to serve up an entertaining encounter, with the fitness levels of greats such Moses Chunga being put into perspective.

Local fans are wondering whether the match is going to provide enough excitement worthy of the gate-fees they are expected to pay.

Is the match going to be value for money, or we will we witness a one-sided affair whereby the Barcelona Legends are going to obliterate the local legends given the gulf in class between the two squads? Only time will tell.

Zimbabwe Warriors legends team

GoalKeepers

Brena Msiska, Muzondiwa Mugadza, Gift Muzadzi, Japhet Mparutsa

Defenders

Ephraim Chawanda, Engelbrecht Dinha, Charles Yohane, Dumisani Mpofu, Dazzy Kapenya, Bekhithemba Ndlovu

Innocent Chikoya, Harrington Shereni, Thulani Biya Ncube, Norman Mapeza, Kaitano Tembo

Midfielders

Calisto Pasuwa,Lloyd Chitembwe, Johannes Ngodzo, Kennedy Nagoli, Moses Chunga,Esrom Nyandoro

Tinashe Nengomasha, Joel Lupahla, Desmond Maringwa

Strikers

Edward Sadomba, Agent Sawu, Zenzo Moyo, Benjani Mwaruwari, Peter Ndlovu, Madinda Ndlovu, William Mugeyi, Wilfred Mugeyi, Ian Gorowa

Technical team

Head Coach

Sunday Chidzambwa

Assistant Coach

Rahman Gumbo

David Mandigora

Physiotherapist

Kilian Kadye

Team Doctor

Dr Nick Munyonga

Chief Liaison Officer

Prophet Walter Magaya

Team Manager

Ernest Maphepha Sibanda

sportbrief.co.zw