By Tinashe Nyahasha

Business is a competitive discipline. It has to be because competition introduces efficiency in the market. Competition drives innovation and technological advancement. Without solid competition in commerce you and I (customers) are dethroned from being kings and queens. No customer is a king in an economy where they do not have choice. We welcome competition. […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Zim businesses will compete another day; this week they dialogue at #ZNCCCongress2017

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed