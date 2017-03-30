Zimbabwe: Chasing the elusive dollar

ONE of the world greatest writers William Shakespeare once wrote: “Some are born great, some achieve greatness and some have greatness thrust upon them.”

If the 16th Century writer was to reincarnate in Zimbabwe today, he would probably add another line: “Some have to fight just to survive.”

Along Zimbabwe’s once beautiful and well-manicured streets, achieving greatness has become a distant dream for many.

Life has become so difficult for the generality of Zimbabweans that some of them believe they can only pursue their dreams by skipping the country’s borders.

And, indeed, the brain drain has been a reality affecting all professions.

An estimated four million Zimbabweans now reside outside the country’s borders, the majority of them surviving on menial jobs in South Africa and the United Kingdom. For those who remained behind, opportunities in the formal sector are getting fewer, and far in-between.

Across the country, the informal sector has taken-over.

In most major cities, including Harare, it is all about survival as by-laws get trampled upon, left, right and centre.

The resultant chaos gives any town planner sleepless nights.

Desperate scenes of men and women fighting for the ever-elusive dollar are too evident to be ignored.

Some of the scenes could make for a blockbuster action movie script.

From the once marvellous scenic eastern city of Mutare, through the two major cities of Harare and Bulawayo, the scenes tell a story of a country whose urban landscape has literally gone to the dogs.

The level of illegal vending and the chaos it has brought is beyond imagination.

Mutare’s bustling central business district has been renamed “moto moto”, or “fire fire”.

As the name suggestss, the orderliness that once characterised the mountainous city is giving way to chaotic scenes with illegal vendors running the show.

In the Midlands provincial capital of Gweru, one is greeted with similar scenes.

The disorderliness which used to be confined to Kudzanayi Bus Terminus, in central Gweru, is now being replicated in several spots.

Formal enterprises — faced with a real threat of being pushed out of business by the army of vendors who are not paying any cent to council for the spaces they occupy — have joined in the commotion by displaying their goods on pavements, next to their shops.

In Bulawayo, the country’s second largest metropolis, the city fathers are trying hard to maintain order, but it may not be long before they given in to pressure from illegal vendors.

In the capital, one is greeted with movie-style scenes of young men chasing down cars along some of the major roads leading into and out of the city.

The intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and Fifth Street has been turned into an illegal pick-up point for passengers travelling to places such as Mutoko, Murewa and Shamva or to some of the eastern suburbs of Harare.

Touts stand perilously close to moving traffic, like athletes at the starting line, looking out for motorists travelling eastwards who may be looking for passengers.

*Rate of unemployment hits a new high *Vendors invade central business districts

These youths earn their living as touts, competing to get passengers for the motorists.

Once a vehicle is spotted, the race is on.

They spring up in a manner that would make Usain Bolt green with envy.

They cannot afford to wait for the vehicle to come to a stop: The race is about being the first one to “claim” the car thus earning the right to load it with customers, for a fee of course.

The problem is that one cannot be too sure which of the vehicles plying this route is looking for passengers; so it’s literally guesswork.

Many of the pursuits, which are usually in the form of a 10 to 15 metre sprint alongside the speeding vehicle end fruitlessly as drivers speed away.

There is no time to either catch a breather or to be disappointed when that happens, so immediately they trot back to the starting line, hoping that heavens would eventually smile on them.

And that cycle is repeated over and over again.

The touts keep increasing year after year in an economy that is not creating any new jobs for graduates coming out of the many tertiary institutions.

So the dollar gets harder to get each day and the competition grows stiffer.

It is not only the touts that fight these daily battles for survival.

One of the most common ventures now are hair salons that are virtually everywhere and, here again, competition for clients is just as fierce.

Young men/women line up pavements in front of their salons while touting for clients.

There was once a time when they waited for clients to walk into their salons. Nowadays if you stay indoors, clients are snatched by others before they even set a foot on your doorstep.

Government says 95 percent of the country’s workforce is now found in the informal economy and salons have absorbed a large number of them.

Then there are the shoe cleaners with their home-made polish who waylay and accost unsuspecting passers-by.

These are even more aggressive than hairdressers and barbers.

They ambush people and apply their polish before you even realise what is happening.

Then they demand to be paid.

And the poor quality polish, once applied, is hard to remove.

People are therefore forced to have their shoes polished against their will to avoid a nasty confrontation.

And that’s a dollar earned for someone.

Foreign currency dealers have also turned some street corners into their colonies.

To them everyone is a potential client so everyone is treated to some free advertising.

Each tries his or her best to get noticed ahead of the others.

They used to be confined to a few places such as Roadport and Copacabana termini in Harare and the so-called “World Bank” in Bulawayo, but as the competition increases they keep spreading further and further.

Outside supermarkets, women, men and even young children with carrier bags made out of sacks compete for potential customers coming out of the shops.

It seems that the first one to spot the potential customer earns the right to sell them the carrier bag.

They too used to wait for customers to come out of the shop with their goods, but just like the others, competition has grown too stiff hence it is now wise to go ahead of the pack.

Remodelling and bringing back sanity to the urban centres will undoubtedly be a nightmare.

Urban planning expert, Percy Toriro, said there are two main drivers contributing to the chaos within towns and cities.

“I would like to say the economy is the major one. If one looks at the growth in the informal sector, particularly the vending and small pirate taxis also known as mushika-shika, they are both symptoms of the challenges in the economy. Given the option of a formal job and trading on the streets where one is exposed to weather elements and the harassment by different authorities, definitely people would want a formal job that comes with better working conditions, decency, and predictable earnings. So the economy has pushed people to identify alternative livelihood strategies,” he said.

“On the socio-political front, it boils down to capacity to manage or govern towns; the relevance of the regulations, and futuristic strategy development by local authorities. By-laws have remained largely archaic and unresponsive to the lived reality and, where councils have changed them, they have made them tougher. A case in point is the new vendors’ by-laws and hawkers by-laws in Harare. They make the processes of legitimising operations tougher and introduce tougher fines. Unfortunately, on the ground, it has also made the vendors more resistant and this does not benefit anyone. I’m sure policing the city has become a very costly exercise for councils. We want orderly beautiful cities, but people also expect authorities to provide livelihood options for them,” he said.

Toriro argues that local authorities are failing to manage the chaos partly because the challenges are beyond them since some of the drivers are macro-economic although they are also not investing in long-term solutions.

Chasing away vendors from the street and impounding pirate taxis without offering an alternative might be part of the solution, but it is certainly not the only solution.

“There is need to engage with all stakeholders so that acceptable solutions are found. The fact that there are buyers of vendor’s produce and mushika-shika passengers means there is a demand for the services,” he observed.

Toriro believes that the solution lies in meeting the demand in a manner that involves the existing traders.

And there are many models that have been used elsewhere.

In South Africa, when they were introducing Reavaya transport system, kombi operators were given an option to invest in acceptable alternatives in order to secure their buy-in.

Vendors must be engaged, according to Toriro, so that they appreciate that not all of them can be accommodated where they are and alternative sites be suggested, discussed and agreed on.

But engagement is a painful and expensive process that few people are prepared to invest in. Of course, the result is what we see in our urban areas.

“Solving the multiple challenges causing chaos in our cities will require multi-stakeholder engagement of the public, local and central government. At municipal level, it involves engagement at both policy-formulation stage as well as (during) day-to-day operations. It does not help councils to come up with by-laws that citizens find unacceptable — this shows a disconnect in governance and it breeds conflict. We encourage by-laws and policies that residents are happy with and that actually motivate them to help councils in enforcing the regulations,” he said.

“If you find the public siding with vendors being chased from the street, it means the public does not believe that chasing the vendors is the solution. And that should cause authorities to pause and ask themselves and the public for alternative solutions. My only worry is that our society has become so polarised that players only want to engage those that they are comfortable talking to, but resolving problems of the nature we have means we have to talk to everyone, including our enemies. We need each other for sustainable solutions,” added Toriro.

An analyst, Takura Zhangazha, said the situation was symptomatic of the absence of a comprehensive economic programme that addresses unemployment and one that balances the role of the State versus that of the free market.

“It’s largely also because the capacity of the State to provide economic solutions appears to be limited by the fact they have not had a holistic economic programme that looks at how to attract foreign direct investment, curb corruption and promote accountability in both the private and public sectors,” observed Zhangazha.

Combined Harare Residents Association chairman, Simbarashe Moyo, said it was no longer possible to earn a living the normal way under the prevailing economic conditions.