Zim listed firms brook poor environment

ZIMBABWE Stock Exchange-listed companies seem to have got the hang of surviving under subdued operating conditions as results of most of the firms posted during the most recent reporting season showed many to be comfortably holding up.

The operating environment has remained subdued, with the economy nursing a persistent external sector deficit which is conspicuous in the balance of trade and the current account. Internally, the economy has been suffering a substantial fiscal deficit, which has led to increased government borrowing that has crowded out the private sector and increased demand for cash and foreign currency.

Disposable incomes remain low and informal markets continue to exert pressure on the formal sector.

The country, however, had a successful agricultural season last time out, and tobacco prices were marginally up. Gold prices marginally improved, although other metals and minerals still experienced subdued prices.

Despite the distressed operating environment, most companies reported profits, with a few reporting losses. The companies that registered losses, however, reported narrower losses relative to the previous reporting period, showing that while the prevailing situation is far from ideal, corporate Zimbabwe is soldering on.

As one would expect, most blue chips posted decent results during the reporting season, with Innscor reporting a profit for the year ended June 30, 2017 of $34,7 million, representing a 27,86 percent increase from the previous period, the increase in profit has been attributed to cost benefits at operating level and at head office level.

Padenga posted a profit of $4,048 million for the six months period to June 30, 2017, marking a 102,28 percent increase from the previous period, the profit was due to the fair value adjustments on biological assets as the company recorded an operating loss for the period.

National Foods recorded a 3,95 percent decline in profit following a significant decrease in revenues from the previous period, the food manufacturing and marketing conglomerate had a profit for the year ended June 30, 2017 of $13,706 million.

The banking sector’s financials were the best looking during the last reporting season, with all the six listed banks posting increased profits relative to the previous reporting period. Most of the banks reported deposit growth, some had increased lending volumes while some had improved non-performing loan statistics.

Capitalisation levels improved across the board, with all the listed banks maintaining capitalisation above the regulatory minimum requirements through the period. This comes as local banks’ Treasury bill holdings have boosted short-term earnings and increased transactional volumes.

Getbucks enjoyed a 20,61 percent increase in profit following increased lending, the microfinance bank posting a profit of $3,6 million for the year ended June 2017. FBC reported a profit of $9,598 million profit for the six months ended June 2017, up 3,7 percent from the previous period. CBZ announced a profit of $11,951 for the half year ended June 2017.

In mining, Bindura Nickel Corporation reported a profit of $609 961 for the year ended March 2017, which was a 6,03 percent decrease from the previous period. RioZim reported a profit of $2,909 million for the six months ended June 2017, a significant improvement from the previous period’s loss of $403 000.

Of the listed companies that reported losses during the reporting period, Cement manufacturer Lafarge stood out with a loss of $1,775 million on the back of declining sales, attributed to depressed activity in construction, particularly major construction projects. The residential construction market, however, remained resilient through the period and supported the company’s sales volumes as the reported loss represents an improvement from the previous period where it suffered a $2,248 million loss.

Construction materials producer, Turnall, also suffered a notable loss of $1,228 million for the year ended December 2016 as export sales were affected by pricing issues owing to the high cost of production in the country.

The company suffered 41 percent and 54 percent drop in turnover and production output, respectively.

