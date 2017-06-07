Zim mines grapple with uncertain environment

…Mines minister in dramatic policy shift

THE men in the packed conference room during the 78th Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (CoMZ)’s annual general meeting (AGM) in Victoria Falls were exquisitely dressed, with many of them wearing designer suits.

It betrayed their executive status, and probably the role the status of their institutions in rebuilding an economy tottering on the brink of collapse.

Well, rebuilding may suggest the need for gumboots and work suits; but these are the decision makers who keep their eyes on strategy, ensuring the mining firms navigate an obviously bad terrain that Zimbabwe has become.

A few days before this meeting, those of them in the platinum mining sector had been clearly disturbed by one development: Government, through the Minister of Mining and Mining Development, Walter Chidhakwa, had announced a deal for a platinum refinery with an unknown Australian firm.

A lot of them were already in advanced stages of constructive refineries of their own, especially after an ultimatum from government for them to do so.

Now, perhaps Chidhakwa, whom they were now waiting for to address the meeting, would give answers.

Chidhakwa was late, and was slotted to deliver the opening address for the AGM.

When he finally burst into the conference room, he graciously took his position at the high table and thanked the mining industry for soldering through tough times and riding headwinds to deliver foreign currency to the country.

Uncharacteristic of ministers in President Robert Mugabe’s administration, Chidhakwa looked remorseful and apologised for his late arrival.

It must have indeed been difficult for Chidakwa to face platinum miners after making that dramatic shift on a key policy position announced in 2015, which tied them down to construct refineries worth millions of dollars, or face a painful tax.

“In relation to the recently announced platinum refinery deal with the Australian company, I am a bit disappointed,” he announced, mindful of the need for answers.

“The deal has been 18 months in the making. When I came here and saw our platinum companies, I realised that I had been unfair,” Chidakwa said.

“I should have alerted you in advance. Your companies cannot pick this development in the news when you are based here in Zimbabwe. So I would like to apologise. This does not mean that platinum beneficiation becomes exclusive to this refinery. They have told us that this is new technology and we hope it will work. But this does not stop you from developing other refineries. We can support more as we can have a one million ounce per year industry. I think I underestimated you. Yet I do not regret approving a company that has alternative technology. I hope it will work. If it works it will transform the economy,” he said.

Before the miners’ AGM and congress, Chidhakwa had made the surprise announcement that State-owned Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC) would partner an Australian company to construct a US$200 million platinum refinery in the next two years.

Under the government-brokered deal to expedite the exportation of processed minerals, the ZMDC inked a joint venture deal with Australian outfit, Kelltech Limited, which will control 49 percent shareholding in the refinery.

ZMDC will control 30 percent, while a little known Zimbabwean firm, Golden Sparrow, will control a 21 percent shareholding in the project, completing a structure that complies with the country’s tough empowerment laws.

Chidhakwa’s break away from the previous plan to have platinum miners construct a US$2,8 billion refinery could be a gamble with tax payers’ funds for many reasons.

It will be developed using revolutionary technology, called the kell process.

It has been under development for 18 years, but is yet to be commercially tested, according to experts.

Government says kell is a relatively cheaper technology that can eliminate the use of smelters, which are an integral part of traditional platinum refineries.

This week, an expert said eliminating the smelter meant that kell technology saved power and reduced production costs.

The lead developer of this technology, Keith Liddell, is a mining industry expert who has worked for South African resources firms, Aquarius and Mintek.

“What this technology will do is to ensure that we will account for each element of PGM (platinum group metals) that we are exporting because the refinery will separate them here,” said Lyman Mlambo, chairman of the Institute of Mining Research at the University of Zimbabwe.

But resources expert, Gilbert Makore, questioned why Zimbabwe had accepted an unproven technology when countries that have been promoting it were yet to introduce kell.

“The refinery that is being developed will use revolutionary technology, kell process, which has been over 18 years in the making,” said Makore, who has also worked with the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association and the Publish What You Pay initiative.

“Kell process has not yet been commercially proven. There are some interesting questions that come from this: This potentially revolutionary technology was largely developed in South Africa with the government and private sector support. Yet what looks like the initial roll-out could be happening in Zimbabwe. With the current investment climate, are the current platinum players operating in Zimbabwe unaware of this technology? Obviously not! They know about this technology and have been keeping an eye on it. Given the cost of setting up a plant it is small wonder why this was not explored at the very beginning. Its proprietary but the least that could have been done is pointing towards this technology. Either way, this looks like a coup for the government of Zimbabwe. You get to commercially test potentially revolutionary platinum refining technology. Even if it does not work out – there are lessons to be drawn with respect to research and development. If it does work, look out for a potential removal of the export tax that has hung over the platinum industry like a hangman’s noose,” said Makore, writing for an online publication.

He cast aspersions on ZMDC and queried the choice of little known Golden Sparrow.

ZMDC has ruined successful gold mines, and failed to fully exploit diamond claims in Marange on behalf of government, allowing its private sector partners, a number of them Chinese, to loot diamonds.

It has failed to resuscitate asbestos mines expropriated from Mutumwa Mawere by government in 2011, which it had been given the mandate to revive.

And its investments in diamond mines have been overshadowed by allegations of theft and corruption.

“A major concern is obviously the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation. Very little good has come out of anything that involves ZMDC,” Makore suggested.

The choice of Golden Sparrow has also raised eyebrows.

How it was picked for this grand project has set tongues wagging.

Why government chose the company without calling for tenders to choose a firm with an impeccable record also raises questions.

This is especially so given the importance attached to mining in the country, which is estimated to be generating about half of the country’s exports.

Could the choice of Golden Sparrow have been another ploy by government to avoid competitive bidders in order to award the lucrative deal to cronies?

This spotlights Golden Sparrow’s ownership.

Who is really behind Golden Sparrow?

The fear is, at the rate at which government has been moving in the past few weeks, it would spring another surprise by rolling out a Statutory Instrument to force platinum mines to support Golden Sparrow, its own baby.

But if this happens, would it be viable for the three platinum mines to press ahead with their own refineries, or even to construct one shared facility given that they are not producing enough to warrant a refinery?

This could be a tragedy unfolding.

Government deliberately ignored the fact that it forced Zimbabwe Platinum Holdings, Mimosa Mining Company and Unki Platinum to produce plans to construct platinum refineries two years ago.

The three mining giants are at various stages of constructing smelting facilities after being slapped in 2015 with a 15 percent tax on raw platinum ore exports to force them to process locally.

The tax has been suspended until 2019, after the mines agreed to support local platinum processing.

But with platinum prices depressed, the tax could eat into the profits of companies with platinum assets in the country.

The tax would add fresh pain for an industry already weighed down by high utility costs, particularly electricity tariffs.

In December 2014, Zimplats, the country’s largest producer, announced plans to spend US$100 million on a refinery.

In January last year, the Environmental Management Agency approved the Environmental Impact Assessment for world top platinum producer, Anglo-American Platinum’s Unki Mine to construct its own refinery.

Mimosa has also been exploring the possibility of a refinery, although it has raised issues that include lack of viable and sustainable power and low output levels.

This is why Chidhakwa’s shock announcement that he had roped in the Australian firm for the refinery deal took them by surprise.

At the heart of the problems between government and platinum producers are allegations that the miners have been spiriting away millions of dollars worth of by-products during final refinery of platinum in South Africa.

Matte, which is semi-processed platinum, from Zimbabwe is shipped to South Africa’s Bushveld Complex for final refinery.

Palladium, rhodium, gold and significant amounts of high value rare earths are some of the by-products of platinum refinery.

Zimplats owns a base metal refinery that separates minerals like nickel, chrome and copper from platinum group metals, but sends platinum concentrate to South Africa for processing.

Constructing a refinery will be an uphill task for Zimbabwe, according to the Platinum Producers Association, which says about US$2,8 billion would be required at a time commodity prices have been plummeting.

In all the mining houses, production is expected to remain constant in the coming years.

That will make it impossible for miners to achieve the 500 000 ounces per year threshold, which is required if a domestic refinery is to be viable.

In fact, output is expected to slow down to 440 000 ounces this years, after reaching 490 000 ounces last year, according to the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC).

In contrast to Zimbabwe, South Africa’s refineries are well served by some of the world’s biggest resources firms, which produced a combined 4,4 million ounces last year, according to the WPIC.

While Zimbabwe holds the world’s second-largest platinum reserves after South Africa, analysts believe the volumes mined here are not high enough to make construction of a multibillion-dollar refinery economically viable.

They are also skeptical that the available infrastructure and energy supply would be adequate to run such plants while pointing out that there is excess refining capacity in South Africa.

Even if such plants are built, analysts believe the risk that they may be nationalised at some stage is high.

That, certainly, does not augur well to investment in the sector.

