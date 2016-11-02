Zimbabwe asks South Africa to extend special resident permits

THE Zimbabwean government has appealed to South Africa that special permits issued to 260 000 of its nationals be extended once they expire at the end of next year, an official said.



“We have about 260 000 Zimbabweans carrying these special permits and they will be affected in December 2017 as their

permits expire, with South Africa having indicated in previous discussions it would not renew the permits,” Isaac Moyo,

Zimbabwean ambassador to South Africa, told reporters in the capital, Harare, Tuesday.

The renewal of the special-dispensation permits for thousands of Zimbabweans in South Africa hinge on talks which

are due to take place this week in Harare between the two governments, he said. South Africa’s cabinet in 2009 approved

the Dispensation of Zimbabweans Project, which allowed holders of this special permit to work, conduct business, and study in

South Africa.

South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma is due to arrive in Zimbabwe on Novemner 3 for discussions with President Robert Mugabe.

-Bloomberg