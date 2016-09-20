Zimbabwe banks withdrawal limits too low says IH Securities

WITHDRAWAL limits in Zimbabwe’s banking sector are too low, a leading advisory service has said.

In a report titled Zimbabwe Banking Sector, Surviving in a Cashless Economy, IH Securities said due to the hyperinflation experienced between 2003 – 2008, most Zimbabweans have historically held very little confidence in the banking system. This has led to a strong cash culture further supported by the largely informalised nature of the economy.

“Cash withdrawal limits in the country were unusually high with individual limits previously standing at up to US$10 000 per day, post the onset of cash shortages we have seen these limits reduced initially to US$1 000 per day and now to generally US$100 to US$200 per day depending on availability. This has forced people to embrace plastic money despite some early resistance. All retailers have been encouraged to install point of sale (POS) machines and we have seen transactional volumes going up from 1,12 million in June 2015 to 3,2 million in June 2016,” the report said.

IH Securities added that the RTGS system has been upgraded and now transactions can be done in multiple currencies. The main challenge with the use of plastic money and RTGS has been the high bank charges, with banks charging as much as US$10 for RTGS payments.

“The central bank has since stipulated that charges of electronic funds transfer, RTGS transfers and POS transactions be reduced (RTGS charge has been halved from US$10 to US$5).

This has encouraged a better response to the use of non-cash payment mediums. However, there is now a concern with the RTGS system given that despite system deposits of US$6,1 billion, hard cash constitutes about US$260 million well below the typical norm where hard cash constitutes 20 percent of deposits,” added the report.

IH Securities also said Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) remained subdued relative to African peers due to the perceived country risk. It said there had been some continued improvement in international relations.

FDI for 2015 fell by 23 percent to US$421 million, down from US$545 million in 2014.

“This comes after the Zimbabwe Investment Authority reportedly approved projects worth US$1 billion in 2015, however projects can take up to two years to kick off.

The government has been making strides in improving the ease of doing business climate, however, foreign investment remains elusive mainly due to the poor sociopolitical and economic conditions,” said IH Securities.