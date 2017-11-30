‘Zimbabwe can still profit from land reform’

ZIMBABWE could still profit from its land redistribution programme, often blamed for the country’s economic decline, top researcher Ian Scoones has said.

Research has revealed that radical land reform exercises in Asia in the 1940s resulted in countries such as China, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea significantly growing their economies and reducing poverty.

However, when Zimbabwe implemented its own radial land reform programme in the early 2000s to correct colonial land ownership imbalances the results were disastrous. Agriculture production plummeted to unprecedented levels when 4 000 white commercial farmers were pushed off the land to pave way for 400 000 landless peasant farmers, while the country’s gross domestic product almost halved after various companies collapsed, triggering high unemployment and hyperinflation.

Critics of the reforms, which were often violent and claimed the lives of several white farmers during clashes with veterans of Zimbabwe’s 1970s liberation struggle, have blamed the programme for low production on the farms as the majority of the beneficiaries lacked the means and skills to work the land.

But Scoones believes that with the right support and good policies, Zimbabwe could be on its way to prosperity under the leadership of Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“In none of the positive cases of land reform from Asia did success spring up overnight, but they emerged from intensive, thoughtful state support, and backed — in some cases — by external donors,” said Scoones, an expert on farming at the University of Sussex who has been intensively studying land reform in Zimbabwe for the past decade.

“In Zimbabwe, these conditions have not applied over the last 17 years, and the continued decline in economic conditions and state capacity of any sort, is a tragedy,” he added.

Scoones noted that the tone set by the new president, who said his incoming government would be “committed to compensating farmers from whom land was taken”, signifies a new dispensation in the economy.

Zimbabwe already runs a compensation scheme introduced last year that sees tenants on redistributed land pay rent to the State which is in theory used to compensate evicted farmers, but it has been criticised as effectively unaffordable for new tenants.

“With the euphoria of change, and in the presence of no doubt much international interest in Zimbabwe, we should not forget the basic argument that land reform can bring prosperity, and the failure to undertake radical land reform can bring many costs, in both the short and long-term. Zimbabwe now has the opportunity to make the most of its land reform,” Scoones said.

Although Zimbabwe’s land reform has been described by many critics as a failure, tens of thousands of people who got small farm plots under land reform are slowly overcoming early struggles to fare pretty well – producing one of the best tobacco crops in the land.

With little choice but to work the land, the small-scale farmers have had a go at it, producing yields that do not match those of the white farmers whose land they were given.

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw