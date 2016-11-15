Zimbabwe consumer debt at all-time high – What can be done?

By Anne Smee

CAPITALISM runs on debt. The acquisition of things on credit assures the accumulation of credit for financial institutions, which in turn maintains the status quo of the global economy.

In theory, wealth is created as standards of living are simultaneously raised (as people can afford homes, services, and goods which they could not buy without credit) – win-win. As long as people do not end up accruing more debt than they can afford to pay off. Greed and excessive lending to those who simply could not afford the burden of debt, exposed a gaping hole in the centre of the West’s capitalistic market in 2008, and the whole thing spectacularly imploded – with repercussions which echo around the globe today.

But what has this to do with Zimbabwe? Zimbabwe surely has enough debt-related problems of its own to deal with, without worrying about the financial crash in the West, or the (comparatively) trivial debt issues with which many in the USA and Europe are currently dealing with? After all, Zimbabwe was forced by dire economic necessity to cease paying its international debts in 2001, and is only just closing a desperate deal to clear its arrears with the IMF – a deal which will ultimately involve accruing yet more debt. In such times of national need, with the country as a whole struggling to access billions and billions of dollars, what do the debts of individual consumers matter? And what has any of this to do with the Great Recession of the USA and Europe?

The thing is, it is individual consumers which drive the wider economy. While we may think of economies as vast things, far beyond our ability to influence, the money all largely tied up in vast huge and powerful enterprises which we can do little to affect, the case of the Great Recession in the West proves the terrible power that individual consumer debt has over a wider economy. When enough individuals accrued so much debt that the money to pay those debts simply did not – and could not – exist, the Western economy collapsed. This is a lesson Zimbabwe would do well to take note of, as levels of personal debt in this country are astonishingly high, as they have been for some years, and they don’t seem to be improving.

Unmanageable debt is a terrible, terrible burden. As we have established, it can potentially unhinge entire economies. For the individuals affected, it causes major stress, fear, and seriously impacts upon quality of living, as the bare essentials needed for life are sliced out of the budget in order to pay off debts. Debt, harrying from debt collection agencies and all the associated troubles which accompany these things are a leading cause of suicide in Zimbabwe and around the world.

So what can be done? Hardliners would say that people need to learn to live within their means, to not be tempted by glossy offers of credit, and should pay their debts on time. However, while in some cases there may be a glimmer of truth in these words, debt is often seen as the lesser of two evils for people in unbelievably desperate circumstances. For some people, loans seem a way out of an impossible situation, and people in truly desperate circumstances are rarely in the right frame of mind to properly assess consequences. Furthermore, forcing people to repay simply isn’t an option in many cases. A more appropriate way of recouping debts owed would be to encourage diplomatic and reasonable communication between both debtors and creditors, with the setting up of payment plans which consumers can actually afford. This way, debts do not go unpaid, consumers don’t have to rob Peter to pay Paul (a common way of getting out of one debt is to take on another – thus digging oneself deeper into the desperate hole of debt), and the credit economy slowly steadies itself.

Another thing which needs addressing is the greed and unscrupulous practices of lenders. It cannot be denied that many lenders have taken advantage of consumer desperation to foist unpayable loans at high interest, and then use dubious measures to extort high payments on those loans. This kind of behaviour seriously threatens to destabilise economies if practiced on a wide scale – as it increasingly is in Zimbabwe. A crackdown on lending and debt laws would come in very useful here, particularly if irresponsible lending and debt retrieval were outlawed.

Anne Smee is a freelance writer