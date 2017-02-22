Zimbabwe deploys army doctors to Hospitals due to strike

February 22, 2017
A patient is taken home on a stretcher by his relatives from Parirenyatwa hospital's accident and emergency ward in the capital Harare

Senior doctors and specialists this week joined striking junior doctors, further paralysing services at government hospitals mostly in Harare and Bulawayo.

By Godfrey Marawanyika
THE Zimbabwean government has deployed army doctors to state-run hospitals where junior and senior doctors are on strike, an official said.
“The deployment of the uniformed forces is being done since they are duty-bound by law that they don’t strike,” Gerald Gwinji, secretary for health, said by phone from the capital, Harare.

Army doctors will be used in casualty wards and other critical areas in hospitals in Harare and Bulawayo, the
two cities that have been most affected by the strike, he said.
The move will help reduce the pressure while engagement with the doctors continues, he said.
Doctors at Zimbabwean state-run hospitals started a strike on Feburary 15, demanding improved working conditions. (Bloomberg) 

