Zimbabwe deploys army doctors to Hospitals due to strike

By Godfrey Marawanyika

THE Zimbabwean government has deployed army doctors to state-run hospitals where junior and senior doctors are on strike, an official said.

“The deployment of the uniformed forces is being done since they are duty-bound by law that they don’t strike,” Gerald Gwinji, secretary for health, said by phone from the capital, Harare.

Army doctors will be used in casualty wards and other critical areas in hospitals in Harare and Bulawayo, the

two cities that have been most affected by the strike, he said.

The move will help reduce the pressure while engagement with the doctors continues, he said.

Doctors at Zimbabwean state-run hospitals started a strike on Feburary 15, demanding improved working conditions. (Bloomberg)