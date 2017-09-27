Zimbabwe Diabetes Association/Econet host World Diabetes Day

AS Zimbabwe joined the rest of the world in commemorating the World Diabetes Day on Monday, it also became imperative to look at the devices available in control the chronic disease.

World Diabetes Day is the primary global awareness campaign focusing on diabetes mellitus and is held on November 14 each year.Official commemoration in Zimbabwe will be held tomorrow.

According to the International Diabetes Federation one in every 11 people are living with diabetes.

There is gross unawareness of diabetes in Zimbabwe with one in two adults currently living with diabetes and is undiagnosed.

People are only diagnosed when they have already developed a complication of diabetes.

Run under the theme “Eyes on Diabetes”, IDF’s activities and materials for the campaign focused on promoting theimportance of screening to ensure early diagnosis of type two diabetes and treatment to reduce the risk of serious complications.

The main activity for tomorrow’s commemorations will involve conducting screening for the public to identify those with undiagnosed Type 2 diabetes, those at risk of developing it in future and ensuring early diagnosis and treatment of diabetes complications such as blindness.

The number is expected to grow from 415 million people in 2015 to 642 million by 2040.

The Zimbabwe Diabetes Association puts the number of people suffering from the disease at 1.5 million in Zimbabwe.

“There are thousands others who are diabetic but are not aware of it because of lack of knowledge of diabetes and its detrimental effects that can have severe and even fatal consequences,” ZDA interim president Tendai Gutu .

Through collaboration and support of the World Diabetes Foundation, ZDA intends to set up two diabetic clinics in Harare and the Midlands to increase access to quality diabetes education and care programmes.

“The number of people with diabetes in low and middle income countries will continue to grow posing a threat to sustainable development. The IDF actually estimates that the number of people with diabetes in Africa to double by 2040,” she said.

The government, the ZDA and Econet Connected Health will host World Diabetes Day commemorations at the Harare City town hall.

The Econet Connected Health offers a unique technology based solution to tackling the rising healthcare burden of diabetes.

“Up to 70 percent of type 2 diabetes cases can be prevented or delayed by adopting healthier lifestyles.

“Realising this, Econet Connected Health offers the HealthTips SMS subscription service that empowers people with the health information required to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.

“Through dialling *147# menu people can daily access information on a healthy diet, regular physical activity and normal body weight which are recognised ways to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes,” the mobile network said in a statement released ahead of the commemorations.

Diabetes, a multi-systemic chronic diseases, is a leading cause of blindness, heart disease, kidney failure and lower limb amputation.

“These complications can be prevented by early diagnosis of diabetes followed up with regular monitoring of blood glucose levels.

“Through technological innovation Econet Connected Health provides a comprehensive service that enables diabetics to keep track of their blood glucose levels as well as be monitored by their healthcare givers to ensure the adequate management of diabetes to prevent complications.”

The ZDA has also lined up a massive national awareness, training and basic care programme that is set to benefit thousands of people living with the condition in the country and improve prevention and management challenges that locals are facing.

Gutu said her organisation had engaged the World Diabetes Foundation to seek funding for a comprehensive awareness programme after realizing the upward trend of people affected by the disease and up to 50 percent of the people suffering from diabetes were not aware of their condition.

“Zimbabwe has limited medical facilities that focus on diabetes and more and more people require those facilities.

“Diabetes care is not available to the majority of the population especially in the rural areas.

“The necessary infrastructure in terms of trained manpower, equipment and drugs is limited and this results in most of the patients not getting adequate attention,” she said.

Gutu said the Econet Connected Health will help to spread information about diabetes and its prevention through a short messages service.

“Econet has since established a platform which so far has more than 50 000 subscribers that are receiving information on the care and management of diabetes and related complications.

“More people with the diabetes condition will now be able to access the service for free when the programme begins,” she said.

“The overall objective of this project is to train doctors, nurses and peer educators in diabetes care to improve care, provide education and raise awareness about diabetes and its prevention among people with diabetes, their family es and people at risk in the communities.” Mrs Gutu said.

World Diabetes Foundation programme manager Jakob Madsen, who was in Zimbabwe recently, said the organisation was committed to work for the prevention of diabetes all over the world.

He expressed optimism that the ZDA initiative would receive backing of the mother body as similar programmes were running in other African countries.

Zimbabweans suffering from diabetes said some of the challenges they were facing included accessing care and medication.

They however were hopeful that the proposed programme would alleviate some of the problems they were experiencing.

Writing on the topic; Transformation in 2015: Focusing Technology on the Patient, Alan Portela said technology plays a significant role as an enabler of this health care revolution.

He said improving patient care and driving toward patient engagement are crucial goals in this next phase of the healthcare industry.

“The impact of adding more data to a limited number of caregivers means that the top technologies to enable clinical transformation will be data aggregation, big data analytics tools, and real-time processing engines.

“The ability to collect and analyze clinically relevant data on a near real-time basis and visualize via mobile devices will empower clinicians to make faster, more confident care decisions,” he said. “The same level of secure, diagnostic-quality medical device connectivity should also make its way into the home to support remote monitoring and population management.”

There are some impressive technologies from the research community that will revolutionize the way we monitor patients and manage diseases beyond the four walls of the hospital, he added.