Zimbabwe: Economists hint gloomy 2017

ZIMBABWE’s faltering economy could worsen this year, with more company closures expected after exchange control measures restricting foreign currency allocations for imports, experts have warned.

The situation comes as government late last year moved to introduce bond notes, a quasi currency it said is backed by a US$200 million African Export and Import Bank facility, to inject liquidity into the economy and control all foreign currency coming into the economy.

This comes against the backdrop of escalating company closures, rising unemployment and poverty among Zimbabweans.

The impact of further deterioration of the economy would be catastrophic as there is a clear sign that government can no longer pull its levers to develop progressive and practical policies that will focus on tackling the many challenges wreaking havoc on the economy.

The economic crisis is denting confidence across the country’s population and international investors.

Unofficial estimates indicate that more than 95 percent of the citizens are currently roaming the streets in search of formal jobs or other economic opportunities.

This has also equally affected government, whose revenue base has dwindled, eroded largely by a shrinking economy battered by company closures and increased job losses.

Already, indications are that a number of companies failed to re-open after the December annual shut down.

The situation will certainly worsen the unemployment situation in the country.

Economic activities have increasingly shifted to the informal sector.

Economists and industrialists said President Robert Mugabe’s administration is under severe pressure to deliver, warning that a myriad of challenges would keep the economy in the doldrums.

Industrialist, Kumbirai Katsande, a former president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), said the economic situation was “very difficult”.

“(The economy) needs major initiatives on a massive scale to turn it around in the short term; it’s quite a task because the situation on the ground is that we have approximately 300 000 graduates coming out of school each year and we are faced with increasing company closures with many workers losing jobs. We need solutions around these realities. We need hospitals to function. We need the economy to function. I don’t see this happening this year. It’s likely to be worse this year,” said Katsande.

Prosper Chitambara, an economist at the Labour and Economic Development Research Institute of Zimbabwe, concurred.

He told the Financial Gazette’s Companies & Markets (C&M) that Zimbabweans should brace for a tougher year ahead because the economic crisis would escalate.

“The most challenging part is that prospects are not looking bright economically as a lot of companies are likely to close down due to a worsening economic situation, with thousands of workers losing jobs,” he said.

“There are very little prospects of recovery as we are just a year away from elections, meaning there will be an increase in expenditure by government in its bid for a new political mandate,” he said, warning that this development would make a bad situation dire.

“It also means there will not be any positive structural reforms,” said Chitambara.

ZANU-PF is already preparing for elections in 2018.

The levels of corruption in the country are very high and need to be dealt with decisively.

But, it appears, there is no political will to deal with corruption, which is so entrenched in the economy.

To worsen the situation, the country is unlikely to attract much investment this year, with investor confidence at its lowest level.

Zimbabwe has become a high risk destination for investments.

In addition, the country’s outlook is similarly gloomy due to low commodity prices and subdued external inflows.

“The economic situation is likely to remain difficult or worsen,” said James Wadi, an economist with BancABC.

“From an economic perspective, liquidity is going to be tighter. Government will continue to struggle to meet its domestic expenditure,” he said.

He said the country’s economic fortunes would also be determined by the performance of the agricultural sector.

“The sector has really underperformed over the years,” said Wadi.

He said a good agricultural season would significantly improve economic prospects.

“This will release pressure and assist to complement the performance of mining. So far the rain season has been good. Hopefully it will continue like this,” he said.

But there is another challenge, which is to ensure that mining firms continue to access foreign currency to meet their obligations to international suppliers.

If this fails, the country could undermine the sector, which contributes over 40 percent of export earnings.

Wadi said the hope was that mining companies could “bank on the continued gradual recovery of commodity prices.

But he warned: “Failure to support the resources sector would be a disaster.”

Government had hoped the mining sector would support the ailing economy, but the resources industry is still plagued by weakening commodity prices.

According to the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe, except for gold whose average price last year was 6,8 percent higher than in 2015, prices for most minerals remained predominately depressed, with average prices for platinum and nickel 9,6 percent and 27 percent lower respectively than the previous year.

Consequently, mineral revenue for 2016 remained flat at US$1,38 billion compared to US$1,38 billion recorded in 2015, with most minerals recording declines.

The situation is expected to continue this year and mining companies are fighting to preserve operations through cost cutting and optimisation initiatives.

Zimbabwe clearly has no much sway over international investors and lenders who take a cue from the Bretton Woods institutions, which are still owed significant amounts in debt arrears by the southern African country.

As a result, this has seen the country struggling to access offshore funding.

An absence of cheap loan facilities locally to help with recapitalisation and capacity utilisation has also not helped the situation and this will continue to undermine production and growth.

The little that is coming into the country in the form of credit lines is charged punitive interest rates to compensate for the country’s high risk profile, making lending to the productive sectors unaffordable.

The country is also finding it difficult to mobilise funds to resolve the external debt situation.

Two years ago, government proposed to clear arrears to the World Bank (WB), International Monetary Fund (IMF) and African Development Bank (AfDB) totalling US$1,8 billion. Zimbabwe was expected to have cleared the arrears to the three international institutions by December 2015 but to date, it has only cleared the US$110 million owed to the IMF.

The WB and the AfDB are still owed US$1,15 billion and US$601 million respectively.

Due to these arrears, the country has not been able to access offshore capital.

Growth, which had accelerated after the dollarisation of the economy in 2009, has started slowing down.

In fact, some independent projections pointed to contraction last year, with negative growth again expected this year.

Growth averaged 10,6 percent during the period between 2009 and 2012, but declined to an estimated 4,5 percent in 2013, 3,8 percent in 2014, 1,5 percent in 2015 and was projected to further decline to 0,6 percent in 2016.

However, the IMF projected that Zimbabwe’s economy would contract by 0,3 percent last year.

Stocks on the local bourse, once a go to destination for companies seeking cheap funding, have performed poorly, although there was resurgence during the last part of the year as investors sought to hedge themselves from an anticipated crisis from the introduction of bond notes.

With businesses failing to access long-term credit, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) could have offered a window of opportunity for them to raise capital cheaply, needed for re-tooling and expansion.

Unfortunately, market watchers see a reversal of gains made in the final quarter of 2016, preventing the stock market from influencing economic activity through liquidity creation.

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw