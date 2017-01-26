Zimbabwe electricity woes to persist

ON the surface, the picture looks rosy and promising as the power utility ZESA Holdings has managed to keep the lights on and industries running.

But we all know it is not rosy; the country has been relying heavily on electricity imports from neighbouring countries, a move analysts described as unsustainable.

Indeed it is a little discomforting when one examines electricity production in the country, which increasingly appears to be in dire straits.

So, despite the fact that many houses still have electricity and industries are running on power from the national grid, the country is still experiencing power outages, affecting various sectors of the economy.

The president of the Zimbabwe Farmers Union told the Financial Gazette’s Companies & Markets (C&M) last week that ZESA was battling to keep power flowing to farmers, resulting in many of them experiencing load-shedding which was costing them millions of dollars in lost output.

“Quite a number of our farmers are crying about load-shedding. This is the biggest challenge. It means we cannot irrigate, a situation which affects our yields seriously. As a result of that we could lose about 25 percent of our expected yield,” said Abdul Nyati.

“The other challenge is that when we give reports of load-shedding or faults, ZESA does not give priority to farmers.”

Manufacturers have been equally affected.

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), which represents the country’s large manufacturing entities, has since engaged ZESA and agreed to assist the power utility meet its foreign debt payment obligations with a view to avoid load-shedding among its members.

This arrangement came after ZESA realised that it was getting inadequate foreign currency allocations from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, receiving about US$1,5 million weekly out of a requirement of US$5 million.

The CZI president told this newspaper this week that a recently signed agreement with ZESA has helped the electricity supply situation for members in the manufacturing sector.

“Due to the arrangement we entered with ZESA recently, of late we are experiencing a fairly stable supply of electricity because the power utility is prioritising us,” said Busisa Moyo, the CZI president.

“This was not the case before that arrangement. We are very grateful as the manufacturing sector. However, we still are not happy with the pricing of electricity. The tariff is still high. There is need for review of these because it makes our products uncompetitive.”

Acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, Stephen Dihwa, who is the substantive principal director of the ministry, said the power utility was not load-shedding but overwhelmed by faults.

He said the power outages experienced currently by electricity users was due to faults rather than load shedding.

“Their experience of load-shedding, I think, is that of 2015 because we did not even experience load-shedding in 2016,” said Dihwa.

“What’s happening is that the unavailability of electricity being experienced is due to faults especially with these rains. I admit, we do have serious challenges with these faults and we are having a big backlog in trying to sort these out. That’s why we take several days to fix the faults.”

Frequent breakdown of ZESA’s ageing electricity plants and a high number of faults have contributed to loss of revenue. ZESA has also experienced problems with debtors, who have increased from about US$984,8 million recorded in 2014 to over US$1 billion at the end of last year, resulting in reduced funding for recapitalisation and operations.

Lack of meaningful investment in the transmission and distribution infrastructure has also worsened the situation.

Zimbabwe requires about 1 600 megawatts (MW) of electricity daily, but ZESA’s five power stations at Hwange, Kariba, Harare, Munyati and Bulawayo generate less than 1 000MW.

As a result, serious operational constraints have been evident.

Harare Power Station has been producing 25 MW of electricity a day on average, while Hwange Power Station, the country’s largest coal-fired power plant, has been producing 265MW.

Kariba is generating 285MW due to low water levels in the Kariba Dam, a situation which has reduced the group’s projected revenue.

Bulawayo and Munyati Power Stations are not producing due to machine breakdowns, according to information obtained from the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC)’s website.

Reduced local electricity generation has left ZESA in a precarious financial position.

To plug the country’s electricity shortfall, the power utility imports expensive electricity from South Africa’s Eskom and Hydro Cahora Hassa (HCB) of Mozambique, worsening the power utility’s financial position.

Eskom supplies about 350MW of electricity to Zimbabwe on a non-firm basis, meaning that it can only supply the country when it is in surplus position; HCB supplies about 50MW daily on a firm contract.

Of late, there has been a challenge in mobilising adequate foreign currency to pay for power imports and ensure continued supply of electricity.

Zimbabwe has been importing about US$10,5 million worth of electricity from Eskom and about US$3 million worth of electricity from HCB.

The power utility is owed about US$1 billion by domestic and industrial consumers.

Such challenges have affected the supply of electricity in the country.

Zimbabwe is undertaking several projects across the country worth more than US$3 billion.

Last year, government rejected an application by ZESA to hike tariffs by 49 percent, a move which would have seen electricity consumers paying US$0,1469 per kilowatt hour (kWh) from an average US$0,0986. ZESA argued that the tariff hike was meant to help the power utility foot its growing import bills and invest in new capital projects.

Government reasoned that a tariff hike would have dire effects on Zimbabweans who are already struggling to make ends meet because of the harsh economic environment.

President Robert Mugabe’s administration has no desire to approve an electricity tariff increase before the make or break 2018 elections because of the political implications of such a decision.

To ensure that it reduces its debtors, ZESA has, since 2012, been installing prepaid meters.

It has completed phase one and has begun phase two of the project, in which it expects to install 100 000 metres on remaining post-paid and load limit points mostly in Harare and Bulawayo.

The project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of the year. To date about 11 500 meters out of 130 000 ordered have been delivered.

These, however, are being installed on new points that have waited for service for long periods.

The power utility recently said that the delivery of metres is being constrained by inadequate foreign currency allocation.

The power utility has plans to undertake several projects to boost electricity supply in the country and these are at different stages of implementation.

Expansion work is already underway at the Kariba South Hydroelectric Power Station.

The project, which will add 300MW of electricity to the existing 750MW at an estimated cost of US$533 million, is now about 70 percent complete.

The project is being undertaken by Sino Hydro Corporation of China and the first unit, which will add 150MW, is expected to be commissioned in December this year while the second unit, to produce 150MW, will be commissioned next year in March.

Civil excavation for nine adits, the underground powerhouse, water intake, transformer platform, emergency gallery, bus bar gallery, headrace tunnels and penstocks have been completed.

Other milestones completed include the manufacture of electromechanical equipment for a significant number of items such as turbine house crane, draft tube, stay rings, spiral cases, pit liners, penstocks, gates, emergency gates, trash racks, arrestors, insulators, excitation system, water distributors, Unit 7 runner, three main transformers and three shunt reactors.

Others are emergency gate slots and intake 7 service gate slot, intakes trash rack slots, Unit 7 gantry crane rails, Unit 7 spiral case and Unit 7 pit liner.

There are also plans to extend Hwange Thermal Power Station. The project is expected to add 600MW coal-fired units to be erected adjacent to the existing 920MW Hwange Power Station.

Sino Hydro Corporation also won the tender to undertake the Hwange project at an estimated cost of US$1,5 billion.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract was signed in October 2014.

The project will include transmission infrastructure to enable power evacuation.

New substations will be constructed at Hwange and Sherwood while new transmission lines will be constructed from Hwange to Insukamini near Bulawayo.

Financial closure has been difficult due to failure by Zimbabwe to meet crucial conditions set by the Export Import Bank of China, the financiers of the project.

Closure would enable the Chinese bank to release funds for the project.

According to government officials, the power utility is working hard to meet the outstanding conditions and financial closure is now expected to be achieved before the second half of the year.

Government in 2013 secured US$28,6 million for the upgrade and rehabilitation of the existing Deka pumping station, an old pipeline which feeds Hwange Power Station with raw water from the Zambezi River.

There are also plans to construct a new pipeline to feed the country’s largest coal-fired power plant with raw water for electricity generation.

But there are now problems after the winning contractor, Angelique of India, which signed the contract last year, suggested to undertake the project in two phases, a move which would see the cost of the project ballooning by US$11 million to US$39 million.

According to the proposal seen by this newspaper, the first phase would have covered 30,7 km at a total cost of US$22 million while the other portion of the US$28,6 million was to be utilised on works done by local companies to ensure continuous supply of water to Hwange Power Station.

The Indian bank, however, has turned down the request to implement the project in phases.

Instead, it is now carrying out an independent assessment of the project.

The assessment is expected to be concluded by end of this month. The report will be submitted to government next month.

If there is confirmation that there is additional funding required, this will be subject to approval by the Government of India, through Exim Bank of India and the Government of Zimbabwe.

If approved, the tendering process for the EPC contract will be re-done, meaning it will now take longer than expected to implement the project.

The power utility also has plans to invest in small thermal power stations which are more than 25 years old, much to the chagrin of analysts who have questioned the wisdom of such a move.

The analysts argue that it is extremely unwise to continue pouring money into old plants because facts and experience suggests that this would be money put to waste. Instead, they said, ZESA should invest in new plants.

But Dihwa defended the move to invest in the aged, small power plants.

He said: “The point here is not to say which side is right. It is a complex debate and balanced in a way. The danger is that the closure of the old plants would affect jobs and we don’t want our people to lose jobs.”

About US$87 million has been secured from the Government of India for the re-powering of the Bulawayo Power Station.

The project entails the replacement of existing boilers with modern technology and the refurbishment of turbo-alternator plant and other auxiliaries.

After completion, the plant’s life is expected to be extended by a further 15 to 20 years, improving availability and lowering the cost of generation at the plant.

The search for a contractor to undertake the project is being done in India and currently, four bidders have been short-listed for the project. Further tests will be conducted in order to select the winning bidder.

Indian contractor, Jaguar Overseas, was in 2014 contracted to re-power Harare Power Station at a cost of about US$104 million, a move which is expected to further extend the life of the plant by 20 years.

However, Jaguar has failed to secure funding for the project. At first, it approached Export Import Bank of India, but the Indian Bank, after due diligence, rejected Jaguar’s request for a loan facility.

Now, C&M can report that the India contractor is in discussions with the African Export Import Bank.

The scope of the project includes the refurbishment of the plant and the construction of water pumping station and raw water pipeline from Lake Chivero to the power station.

Jaguar has also been awarded a contract to re-power Munyati Power Station at a cost amounting to US$134 million. Currently, the parties are in contract negotiations and due diligence is in progress.

Government is also planning to take advantage of the abundant sunlight in the country and harness it to generate electricity which would be fed into the national grid.

Already, three sites have been identified in Gwanda, Munyati and Insukamini near Bulawayo for the construction of solar power plants each generating 100MW of electricity.

The contract to undertake the US$206 million Gwanda project was awarded to Intratrek Zimbabwe, owned by controversial businessman, Wicknell Chivhayo, and its technical partner CHINT Electric Company in October 2015.

Feasibility studies have since been completed. Shanghai Electric Power Design Institute of China undertook the studies.

Currently, the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) is in discussions with the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to enable environmental clearance for the project. This will allow for ground clearance and access road construction.

At the moment, there is no significant progress at the site.

Another solar project will see 100MW of electricity being generated at Munyati at a cost of US$198 million.

To undertake the project will be No. 17 Metallurgical, which was awarded the EPC contract in 2015 and is currently working on securing funding for the Munyati solar project.

Feasibility studies were done and completed by China Nuclear Power Design Company and currently, EIA studies are in progress and being undertaken by Waterkings Limited.

ZTE of China has been awarded the tender to construct another solar plant in Insukamini, near Bulawayo.

This is expected to cost approximately US$173 million for a plant which will generate 100MW.

The project, however, had been put on hold pending due diligence which is being carried out by a team led by Ministry of Energy and Power Development.

This newspaper is reliably informed that an application for land has been made to the Ministry of Lands to acquire Valindre Farm.

Apart from the solar projects, Zimbabwe has also proposed a run of the river hydroelectric project, to be constructed on the Gairezi River in Manicaland Province This will generate 30MW of electricity at an estimated cost of about US$152 million

The project will involve construction of a dam to act as a reservoir for the water to be used for generation of electricity. The power house will be constructed overland.

The plant will be constructed by Angelique-BHEL Consortium, which signed an EPC contract in March 2016.

It is expected to take about 36 months to complete. An EIA was done and EMA is currently reviewing the report pending certification.

This newspaper can also report that the consortium and ZPC are in talks with African Export Import Bank over the project’s funding.

A diesel fired peaking plant, to be constructed in Mutare near Orange Groove substation at a cost of US$98 million, has also been proposed.

Helcraw Electrical Zimbabwe in partnership with Ansaldo of Italy and APT of India won the right to undertake the project. The EPC contract was signed in December last year.

Pre-commencement activities including topographical surveys and geotechnical surveys are in progress with the topographical survey reports already submitted to ZPC.

EIA studies are being finalised before submission to EMA for approval. ZPC is currently negotiating with National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (NOIC) for a land lease agreement.

The project is facing a huge challenge in that water for the project’s operation has not yet been secured.

