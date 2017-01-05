Zimbabwe exports 35 elephants from Hwange to China

ZIMBABWE exported 35 African elephants from Hwange National Park to China, the country’s wildlife authority said.

The elephants were exported on December 23 last yeat to parks in Shanghai, Beijing and Hangzhou, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority said in an e-mailed statement. A team from Zimparks and a chief inspector from the Zimbabwe National Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals travelled to China

to inspect the facilities and conditions under which the pachyderms will live.

International and national regulations pertaining to the sale of live animals were followed, the wildlife authority said. By Godfrey Marawanyika

Bloomberg