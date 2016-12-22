ZIMBABWE faces another tough year in 2017 unless government intervenes to stop a range of growth inhibiting factors that have undermined the economy this year, economic analysts and business leaders indicated, casting doubt on prospects for economic recovery.

Their remarks came against the backdrop of forecasts by Finance and Economic Development Minister, Patrick Chinamasa, that the country would notch a 1,7 percent growth next year, riding on the projected recovery of agriculture and the mining industry, among others.

This year, the economy is projected to grow by 0,6 percent, after drought, firm closures and a liquidity crisis hit the economy.

Challenges facing the economy include stagnant growth, a growing current account deficit that has averaged US$3 billion in the past few years, liquidity constrains, a growing infrastructure gap and a limited fiscal gap.

These have been compounded by declining exports and rising imports, a limited fiscal space, low demand for products and diminishing State revenues, as well as a high country risk caused by a huge debt overhang of about US$10 billion.

In the absence of external funding, government has been forced to borrow on the domestic market, crowding out the private sector.

Business leaders who attended a Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) business review conference recently said difficulties would worsen in the coming year.

Bond notes, they contended, would do very little to reduce the liquidity crisis in the economy.

Bond notes were introduced in late November as part of an export incentive and to inject liquidity into the economy.

However, despite an initial injection of US$10 million worth of bond notes into the banking system, cash shortages continued, forcing the central bank to put in a further US$7 million in bond notes.

“Resolving the liquidity gap requires a comprehensive strategy; bond notes will not solve this,” said Simon Nyarota, director of economic research at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).

Many say the problem to Zimbabwe’s crisis would only be solved by improving production and increasing exports.

Nyarota said figures from the Bank of International Settlements had indicated that a growing number of Zimbabweans were banking their funds in other countries.

This is one of the issues that government had to look into if the currency situation was to improve going into the coming year, according to analysts.

Udo Etukudo, economic advisor at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), said problems the country would have to deal with in the New Year included increasing rural poverty and the migration of young men and women into other countries.

Over 80 percent of the country’s population lives in abject poverty, with no clear plan by government about how to address the situation.

“The number one challenge in Zimbabwe now is rural poverty. Between now and 2017, we should reduce that,” he said.

He said the UNDP had documented worrying levels of migration to other countries, especially by men of productive age.

“What happened to the young men in Zimbabwe? Are they migrating?” Etukudo asked, noting that economic recovery would be achieved by cultivating a vibrant small to medium scale enterprise sector (SMEs).

“We need to double our efforts to improve skills in the SMEs. We must concentrate on strengthening the SMEs. We must distinguish between SMEs and the informal sector. We must concentrate on strengthening SMEs instead of formalising the informal sector,” added the UNDP economist.

Christian Beddies, the representative of the International Monetary Fund in Zimbabwe, said government must give the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development room to manoeuvre.

One of the problems that have been faced by Finance Minister, Patrick Chinamasa in the past two years is the reversal by President Robert Mugabe’s Cabinet of policies meant to improve economic performance.

This, said critics, would undermine growth prospects.

For instance, this year, government reversed his proposal not to pay civil service bonuses.

This was despite the fact that the wage bill had already increased to over 90 percent of fiscal revenues, leaving very little for growth stimulating capital projects.

The percentage of revenues gobbled by salaries remained high in the 2017 budget announced three weeks ago at 91 percent, making prospects for recovery bleak.

“We have seen it happen in the past, the minister proposes something and it gets shot down. If reforms are implemented, growth will be recorded,” Beddies said.

