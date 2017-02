By Nigel Gambanga

The government of Zimbabwe has taken over the acquisition of the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits, replacing the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) which had stepped in because of Zimbabwe’s strained resources.

Zimbabwe government takes over acquisition of Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits from UNDP

