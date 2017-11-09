By Leonard Sengere

It has been a long time coming. The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) won a tender way back in September 2015 to build a a regional Internet Exchange Point (IXP). Originally the IXP was supposed to be established by December 2016 which became May 2017 until it finally happened in November 2017. It wasn’t all […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Zimbabwe Internet Exchange Point finally launched by POTRAZ and we are not thrilled

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed