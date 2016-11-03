Zimbabwe investment climate worrisome

BULAWAYO — A slump in Zimbabwe’s ease of doing business ranking by the World Bank last week is “cause for concern”, analysts and business executives said, warning that the country needed to continue its reform agenda to attract foreign direct investment.

Zimbabwe’s ease of doing business ranking deteriorated to 161 in the World Bank’s report for 2017, from 157 the previous year despite a number of reforms government has implemented to improve Zimbabwe’s attractiveness as an investment destination.

The latest ranking makes Zimbabwe the worst-placed country in Southern Africa.

Botswana is ranked 71, South Africa at 74, , Zambia at 98, Lesotho at 100, Namibia at 108, Swaziland at 111, Malawi at 133 and Mozambique at 137.

Zimbabwe was found wanting on the trading across borders category after introducing “a mandatory pre-shipment inspection for imported products”.

The restrictions came as a result of the introduction of the Consignment Based Conformity Assessment

Davison Norupiri, the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce president, said the new ranking was disturbing.

He said Zimbabwe’s downgrading by the World Bank came at a time when both government and business were tirelessly working together to improve ease of doing business in the country.

“This is a shock, to all of us because we thought we were doing so well but at the same time it gives us a lot of enthusiasm to where we are supposed to be as a country,” said Norupiri.

He said the report meant that Zimbabwe was still not a good investment destination.

“We are however not going to tire but we will continue working together with the government to improve the ease of doing business. If you fail an exam you get the zeal to do better next time,” said Norupiri.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president, Busisa Moyo, said the results were “disappointing”.

“However, we need to take pragmatic steps to improve,” he said.

He also said Zimbabwe should not lose momentum but continue doing its best to improve the business environment and lure investors into the country.

Buy Zimbabwe economist, Kipson Gundani, who said the downgrading meant the country had become less attractive to investors, blamed corruption among other things for the drop in rankings.

“We just need to reform as a country and reforms start with those people that are in positions of authority,” said Gundani.

Independent economist, John Robertson, said he was not surprised by the World Bank’s latest findings, saying: “That is what we deserve.”

Robertson said he had even queried previous rankings which had placed Zimbabwe in a better position, saying the country remained hostile not only to foreign investors but to locals as well.

“We need to try to be more responsive in eliminating barriers to investment,” he said.

According to the report, Zimbabwe managed to streamline the building plan approval process, making it faster for those dealing with construction permits category.

The country made registering property easier by launching an official website containing information on the list of documents and fees for completing a property transaction among other related factors.

Zimbabwe was also lauded for improving access to credit by allowing the establishment of a credit registry.