ZIMBABWE let a late lead slip against Algeria to draw 2-2 in the opening match of their 2017 African Nations Cup Group B campaign in Gabon on Sunday.

Zimbabwe have an array of talent from the South African Premier Soccer League and have started with five of those, including two former players based in the country.

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Khama Billiat started in a front-three with Knowledge Musona and Nyasha Mushekwi, while Kaizer Chiefs’ Willard Katsande, on his 31st birthday, captained the side.

He was partnered in midfield by the Lamontville Golden Arrows duo of Danny Phiri and Kuda Mahachi.

SuperSport United left-back Onismor Bhasera also started.

Algeria included CAF Footballer of the Year Riyad Mahrez among a host of players from the elite leagues of Europe.

Zimbabwe made a bright start with Billiat influential on the left-hand side.

His brilliant run got him to the six-yard box and he forced a fine save from Raïs M’Bolhi. From the resultant corner he lauched a 35-yard volley that struck the inside of the post and bounced to safety.

Zimbabwe were forced into a change after 10 minutes when Musona limped off to be repalced by another former Kaizer Chiefs striker Matthew Rusike.

And a minute later Algeria took the lead as Mahrez raced into the box and curled home a left-footed shot to make it 1-0.

But six minutes later and Zimbabwe were level as some neat play on the edge of the Algeria box saw Mahachi drill the ball across goal and into the bottom corner.

Mushekwi almost gave Zimbabwe the lead midway through the first half when his snap-shot was brilliant palmed away by Rais M’Bolhi.

Mushekwi would not be denied though and when Bhasera was brought down in the box, the former Sundowns striker stepped up with a cool finish from 12-yards.

Algeria started the brighter in the second half, but Zimbabwe were excellent on the break.

Billiat went close to adding a third for his side when his trickery created space in the box and his curling effort was brilliantly kept out by M’Bolhi.

Algeria almost found an equaliser just before the hour-mark when Ramy Bensebaini’s header crashed back off the crossbar when he rose unchallenged from a corner.

Algeria pressed forward in numbers against a tired Zimbabwe and they were unlucky again when a cross struck defender Elisha Muroiwa and bounced onto his crossbar and away to safety.

Substitute Cuthbert Malajila should have sealed the game for Zimbabwe when he found himself one-on-one with the keeper with 10 minutes to play, but could not finish.

And barely a minute later Mahrez grabbed his second to equalise, running through the Zimbabwe defence to finish.

Strong return by Zimbabwe

The Warriors will take heart from their performance. They lost a key player in Knowledge Musona through injury after only 12 minutes and recovered from 1-0 down to cause Algeria a mighty scare.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ star man Billiat was on top form and will cause any defence problems.

Mahrez needs support

The BBC and Confederation of African Footballer of the Year has got off to a terrific start, but some of Algeria’s other big names were not up to speed. Islam Slimani missed a great chance to score when he headed weakly and Brahimi can certainly produce more.

But the Desert Foxes showed resilience – a necessary quality in tournament football. – kickoff/bbc.com

Algeria: M’Bolhi, Belkhither (Meftah 46′), Mandi, Bensebaini, Ghoulam, Guedioura, Bentaleb, Mahrez, Brahimi, Soudani (Ghezzal 77′), Slimani.

Zimbabwe: Mkuruva, Zvirekwi, Nhamoinesu, Bhasera, Muroiwa, Mahachi, Katsande, Billiat, Phiri, Mushekwi (Malajila 78′), Musona (M. Rusike 11′).