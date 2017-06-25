Zimbabwe must make tough decisions: WB

ZIMBABWE has to address fiscal imbalances that have led to an unsustainably sharp deficit if it is to extricate itself from the current financial crisis, the World Bank (WB) has advised.

In its latest report on the country’s state of the economy titled Zimbabwe Economic Update (ZEU) released yesterday, the WB said resolving the ongoing financial crisis and sustaining growth in the country would “require bold measures to correct fiscal imbalances”.

The fiscal deficit, which hit 10 percent last year, has largely been due to a huge wage bill and excessive recurrent expenditure by government.

The wage bill currently consumes over 90 percent of public revenue.

And with the country going to polls next year, it is unlikely that there would be any let up in spending in the coming months.

The sustained liquidity shortages have had a far reaching effect on the economy, especially on the country’s balance of payments which has led to poor investor confidence and a decline in capital inflows.

The WB says although exports grew 2,4 percent in 2016 and imports fell 13,6 percent between 2015 and 2016, the drop in imports was largely been due to the liquidity shortages that have eroded the purchasing power of importers.

“Credit constraints have also prevented importers from making regular payments, causing an increase in the stock of private external arrears,” says the Breton Woods institution.

A joint public expenditure review (PER) conducted by government and the WB, also released yesterday, reveals that “State-owned enterprises have become a major source of fiscal risk and net transfers from central government”.

“The PER finds that the dominant role of the State in the economy, while at times critical to addressing short term vulnerabilities, has become a significant obstacle to long-term growth. The structure of spending remains constrained by the large public sector wage bill, and the structure of financing in some sectors exacerbates rather than moderate inequality,” says the WB.

WB country director, Paul Noumba Um, said Zimbabwe’s growth prospects continue to dim due to enormous public financing requirements which have placed extra pressure on the financial sector resulting in the prevailing relentless liquidity challenges.

“Clearly, urgent reform of the public sector is essential to bring overall public finances on a sustainable footing. However, its size and rigidity makes this a difficult task. The problem is compounded by a large public debt burden, which has substantially raised the cost of credit,” said Um in the report’s preamble.

Without urgent reforms Zimbabwe’s “unhealthy” state of the fiscus is set to worsen and increase poverty levels.

The WB notes: “Past developments and choices made in difficult circumstances have created a bloated fiscus, which is difficult to manoeuvre, and may be inadvertently creating – rather than resolving – inequalities.”

