Zimbabwe needs US$1bn for gas exploration

National Report
November 2, 2017
Zimbabwe needs US$1bn for gas exploration
By
By Nyasha Chingono

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, Munesushe Munodawafa

By Nyasha Chingono
ZIMBABWE requires US$1 billion to explore the vast coal bed methane gas fields in Lupane, a venture that will save the country millions currently being lost to power imports, a government official has said.
Addressing the midterm review of the 100 day Rapid Results Initiative last week, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, Munesu Munodawafa, said government was courting investors for the gas fields.
Munodawafa said one of the sticking issues with the investors was the equity structure.
“We need about US$800 million to US$1 billion investment and we are still trying to convince the investors on the equity structure. They believe that issues of the community share ownership trust should come later, after allowing that investment to take off,” said Munodawafa.
Feasibility studies on the Lupane gas fields were conducted during the late 80s but lack of political will has dragged the project that has potential of providing gas for domestic and export consumption.
Zimbabwe is currently importing more than 2,5 million kgs of gas per month for domestic consumption as more households have moved to using gas for daily use.
Natural gas reserves were discovered in the Lupane-Lubimbi area in Matabeleland North a few decades ago but commercial exploration has failed to take off. Exploration and pilot production showed that the resource could be exploited commercially for domestic and industrial use.
Zimbabwe stands to benefit immensely from the exploitation of gas, which constitutes for 23 percent of global commercial energy mix.
“If we do coal bed methane, you will not only have your electricity but other by-products like AN fertiliser. Because we have identified these well, we will have to do irrigation. The project will turn Matabeleland green. I am happy to say soon the project will shape up,” Munodawafa said.
newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw

  • Wilson Magaya

    I am not convinced that we need 1 billion to do this. Just a quick search online tells a different story. To kickstart this process I believe we need a prototype to test a few hypotheses. Rather than speak from an execution point of view let’s move into the experimental approach. Let’s drill a few wells lets get a 25 megawatt plant going, let’s test what other products we can make from this resource and all this needs us to scan the world for technology and people that we can experiment with.

    Minister then should be saying “The process of bringing the right people and technology to build on this great resource will cost 60 million dollars” He lthen works on getting the needed resources and bring teams together to test and then scale this opportunity. (The teams will include Universities, local and international, private sector, and if need be other governments) Their experiment will point to the model to be implemented and the resources needed and who to rope in to make it happen etc. IT’S TIME TO CHANGE THE WAY WE DO BUSINESS AND EMBRACE A NEW WAY THAT WORKS FOR US AND OUR NEEDS 37 years post independence…..Its time to be proactive

