Zimbabwe needs US$1bn for gas exploration

By Nyasha Chingono

ZIMBABWE requires US$1 billion to explore the vast coal bed methane gas fields in Lupane, a venture that will save the country millions currently being lost to power imports, a government official has said.

Addressing the midterm review of the 100 day Rapid Results Initiative last week, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, Munesu Munodawafa, said government was courting investors for the gas fields.

Munodawafa said one of the sticking issues with the investors was the equity structure.

“We need about US$800 million to US$1 billion investment and we are still trying to convince the investors on the equity structure. They believe that issues of the community share ownership trust should come later, after allowing that investment to take off,” said Munodawafa.

Feasibility studies on the Lupane gas fields were conducted during the late 80s but lack of political will has dragged the project that has potential of providing gas for domestic and export consumption.

Zimbabwe is currently importing more than 2,5 million kgs of gas per month for domestic consumption as more households have moved to using gas for daily use.

Natural gas reserves were discovered in the Lupane-Lubimbi area in Matabeleland North a few decades ago but commercial exploration has failed to take off. Exploration and pilot production showed that the resource could be exploited commercially for domestic and industrial use.

Zimbabwe stands to benefit immensely from the exploitation of gas, which constitutes for 23 percent of global commercial energy mix.

“If we do coal bed methane, you will not only have your electricity but other by-products like AN fertiliser. Because we have identified these well, we will have to do irrigation. The project will turn Matabeleland green. I am happy to say soon the project will shape up,” Munodawafa said.

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw