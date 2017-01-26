By Nigel Gambanga

Zimbabwe and other countries in SADC could soon be setting mobile data tariffs in line with regional guidelines following plans by a regional telecoms body to enforce universal data tariffs across the region by 2019. This was one of the issues raised at a regional meeting for the Communications Regulators Association of Southern Africa (CRASA) which […]

Zimbabwe & other SADC countries set to adhere to standard mobile data tariffs by 2019

