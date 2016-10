By Batsirai Chikadaya

Over the past couple of months, Twitter has become Zimbabwe’s hub of political campaigns, debate, and banter. If you want to know the latest news, Twitter is probably your first port of call. The flow of information is immersive. Real-time micro-blogging with shocking depths of information in a 140 character block, a Tweet is so […]

Zimbabwe Politicians on Twitter, a case of double edged sword?

