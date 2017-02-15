Zimbabwe processed US$2.9 billion worth of POS transactions in 2016, annual volumes jumped by 260%

By Nigel Gambanga

Zimbabwe processed Point of Sale (POS) transactions worth US$2.9 billion in 2016 with POS volumes increasing by 260% during the same period. POS transactions are all payments made at swipe machines using plastic money in the form of debit and credit cards. According to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe 2017 Monetary Policy Statement, the value of […]

