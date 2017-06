By Staff Writer

Dr. Gift Machengete, POTRAZ Director General A report in the state owned daily publication, The Herald, says POTRAZ is currently “evaluating local data charges and major cost drivers amid indications the cost of data in Zimbabwe is too high.” This apparently follows reports last year that Zimbabwe has the third highest internet data charges in […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Zimbabwe regulator reviewing internet data charges

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed