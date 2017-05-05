Zimbabwe roads: Tarmac versus concrete

…Is replacing asphalt with concrete the ultimate solution?

AFTER government declared that the country’s roads were a national disaster in February this year, the Harare City Council (HCC) suggested what it called a long-lasting solution: Constructing concrete roads.

In their wisdom or lack of it, the city fathers have since approved a feasibility study that could see most of the capital city’s asphalt roads being replaced with concrete roads.

The decision was made following recommendations by the HCC’s environmental management committee.

This followed a public outcry over the disastrous state of the city’s roads, which has led to many fatal traffic accidents in recent years.

In the event that Harare succeeds in switching to concrete roads, other municipalities might follow suit.

All over Zimbabwe, the roads are now so riddled with potholes that in many cases the asphalt surfacing no longer exists.

But is replacing asphalt with concrete the ultimate solution to the current crisis?

Asphalt, otherwise known as tar, is a product of the coal coking process and fractional distillation of crude oil commonly used worldwide in the construction of roads.

While the asphalt versus concrete debate is just starting in Zimbabwe, it has been raging for a while in other countries.

Arguments from both sides appear to be equally strong and compelling.

Despite concrete roads having a higher lifespan — enduring up to 40 years, which is double that of asphalt roads — they are more expensive to build.

However, in the case of Zimbabwe, where asphalt has been wholly imported ever since the decommissioning of the Hwange Coking Plant in September 2014, the costs somehow end up being almost the same.

Another advantage of concrete roads is that they consist of rigid pavements made of at least 100 millimetre slabs laid on a prepared granular base, thereby effectively eliminating potholes and requiring minimal maintenance.

A HCC environmental management committee preliminary study has indicated that unlike asphalt roads, concrete roads do not easily get damaged by fuel or oil leakages. The study also claims that research has shown that vehicles consume less fuel on concrete roads.

“A vehicle on a concrete road consumes 15 to 20 percent less fuel than when on an asphalt pavement because concrete does not get defected under the wheels of loaded vehicles, hence there is less traction,” the report says.

If the decision for or against the adoption of concrete roads was to be based on these considerations alone, then concrete would rule.

But a thorough assessment of the pros and cons is required before a decision is made.

Whereas eliminating potholes is a safety boost for concrete roads, there are many other limitations associated with them that give asphalt surfaces the edge.

While the United States has only been using concrete roads on its major highways linking cities, India has been putting up concrete pavements in the cities only.

Research shows that trunk concrete roads are mainly preferred for their ability to carry heavier loads because they are punished a lot more by heavy laden vehicles, which expose them to greater wear risks.

The first ever concrete road was constructed in Ohio, the US in 1891 and, incredibly, more than a century later, some of its sections are still in use.

There have been complaints by road users in both the US and India about the concrete roads.

Mark Weaver, a professional structural engineer from California, carried out a study in 2011 and published a paper titled In the United States, why are most highways made of concrete, while most streets are made of asphalt, which concluded that concrete is not a straightforward alternative due to many reasons.

“Concrete roads are very noisy and rough riding, compared to asphalt. The thump, thump, thump you hear and feel when driving on a concrete roadway is the result,” Weaver says.

“Although it has a higher lifespan, the concrete road will eventually ‘polish up’ and become as slippery as glass due to cornering from tyres. I often drive between Phoenix and San Diego and/or Los Angeles. Westbound, I loathe the end of the Arizona freeway and can’t wait for the return ride. I usually hit that last concrete expansion joint and breathe a sigh of relief,” writes Weaver, expressing his personal experiences of driving on a concrete road.

Critics in India have also expressed strong reservations regarding the safety of drivers on concrete roads.

The city of New Dehli, for example, has received numerous complaints from motorists since it went concrete in 2014.

According to an article in the Construction Week Online, an Indian construction publication, dated September 23, 2016, recurring tyre blowouts on concretised roads and the resultant accidents have raised serious safety concerns.

“Experts say the higher-than-usual rate of tyre failure on the expressways results from high speed and the cement-concrete road surface and loss of traction on turns. Government agencies must do a thorough causal analysis of all accidents that happen on major roads. Somehow, many people get a feeling that concrete highways may have higher chances of accidents,” the story says.

One motorist was quoted in the article saying: “It is worse when the road surface suddenly changes from tar to concrete. The driving dynamics change. When you hit a concrete patch on a highway while doing 100km/hr, you will know the difference.”

While advocates of concrete roads have argued that they are largely unaffected by weather elements, recent findings tend to show that this is not the case where there is low rainfall and high temperatures.

In fact, concrete roads are said to do better than asphalt roads only in high rainfall areas and cannot match the latter in low rainfall, high temperature areas.

“Concrete pavements are well-suited to cold weather. They can be designed, constructed, and maintained in cold weather, as long as a few important factors are considered,” notes the American Concrete Pavement Association in its 2003 report titled Cold Weather and Concrete Pavements: Troubleshooting and Tips to Assure a Long-Life Pavement.

In essence, concrete adapts well in high rainfall and cold areas whereas asphalt, which gives up easily during torrential rains as recently witnessed in Zimbabwe, performs extremely well in dry, hot regions.

The ever warming sub-Saharan African regional temperatures present added headaches to those advocating for concrete roads given that the future is going to be hotter and favours asphalt more.

Concrete expands and contracts with fluctuations in temperature, a natural phenomenon which significantly accounts for failure of concrete structures as they tend to develop cracks.

Once that happens, repairing concrete could be daunting because it requires wholesome block removals.

Given how authorities have been lethargic in their response to the pothole crisis, which is easier and far less costly to maintain, this scenario is terrifying.

Concerns have also been raised about the severity of crash impacts on concrete roads whose surfaces are harder than asphalt.

There is a section of the Indian community which is convinced that celebrated cricketer, Mohammed Azharuddin’s son, Mohammed Ayazuddin, could have survived an accident which claimed his life in 2011 had his Suzuki 1000cc superbike skidded and crashed on an asphalt road.

His bike skidded on the concrete Hyderabad expressway in New Dehli.

In addition to these worries, there is sufficient reason for Zimbabweans to get worried given that concrete roads require perfection in workmanship, something which tends to lack locally, if recent examples are anything to go by.

“Any slight mistake can cause grave dangers. Concrete requires real precision,” said local civil engineer, Owen Maipisi.

“The idea is to lay out the road in an intelligent way, such that unintentional driving errors are not immediately punished by serious injuries or worse,” he added.

Before the country rushes to adopt concrete road surfacing, it might just be worth the while to consider a new asphalt technology which has been developed to create stronger and safer roads.

The technology, which HCC was conspicuously quiet about, ensures rapid dispersal and drainage of surface water, reducing water spray and improving visibility for the driver in wet conditions.

The porous asphalt materials reduce blinding spray, and by dispersing surface water they also reduce the risk of aquaplaning and increase the visibility of road markings.

It also places emphasis on the variety of asphalt mixtures, offering the right solutions for all types of roads and weather conditions, thereby maximising safety for all road users.

There are also mixtures that can be designed to a texture on the asphalt surface with high skid resistance for areas likely to experience hard braking, according to a brochure released at the close of the 2012 European Asphalt and and Bitumen (EAPA) congress in Istanbul, Turkey, titled Fit for tomorrow — Asphalt Paving: Safe, Comfortable, Sustainable.

EAPA also argues that long-life asphalt roads can be designed to perform well for 40 years or more, with the advantage of helping to protect the environment since there is no mass digging for concrete stones.

“The structural design of a road pavement is a balance of a number of requirements based on predictions of future traffic volumes, axle loads and tyre pressures i.e. ease of maintenance, flexibility and speed of construction, safety, durability and recyclability. Heavy duty asphalt pavements offer road design engineers a proven technology to help maintain the balance in an era of a dramatic growth of traffic, particularly heavy goods vehicles,” says EAPA in its most recently released paper titled Heavy Duty Pavements: the Arguments for Asphalt.

“The smooth surface of asphalt provides maximum tire contact with the roadway, increasing skid resistance. Coloured asphalt is also used to alert the driver to dangerous areas, such as hidden junctions or sharp bends, as well as areas requiring special safety precautions, such as outside schools,” it argues.

Another recent asphalt advance has been the development of coloured or textured surfaces that are increasingly being used as a safety mechanism to make it easier for drivers to identify lanes set aside for special uses, such as bus lanes, bus stops and cycle paths.

To Zimbabwean authorities pondering the possibility of a switch to concrete roads, these properties of asphalt roads present a very strong case for asphalt, which cannot be ignored, especially given that it has been proven that the new technology can also be used on existing worn-out asphalt surfaces, according to EAPA.

There is therefore need for a sober examination of the facts by all concerned stakeholders before HCC is allowed to introduce something which might not be the best alternative.

