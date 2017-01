By Nigel Gambanga

The national election body, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced that there will be no biometric voting or any form of electronic voting in 2018 and that the Biometric system being put in place is strictly for registration.

Zimbabwe rules out biometric voting in 2018 elections, electronic system for registration only

