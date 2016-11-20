Zimbabwe seeks investors for uranium mine

ZIMBABWE Mining Development Corporation, (ZMDC) the state-owned mining company, is seeking a partner to explore and develop an uranium deposit in the northern region of the country after an earlier agreement with Hong Kong-based CNNC Overseas Uranium Limited. broke down.

The state miner plans to conclude a deal by the end of the first quarter of 2017, ZMDC Acting Managing Director Farai Karonga said in an interview in Harare, the capital.

It is also looking for a 49 percent shareholder to extract coal bed methane in a separate venture, he said.

“We’re seeking investors that may be interested in enhancing the deposits and even go further to exploiting and developing the mineral deposits,” Karonga said. ZMDC owns mining licenses for gold, chrome, copper, nickel, lithium and tin and is “open to” partnerships for operations in any of those sectors, he said. By Godfrey Marawanyika and Brian Latham

Bloomberg