Zimbabwe set records straight after epic win over Sri Lanka

RIDING high on a brilliant hundred by Solomon Mire, the Zimbabwean cricket team scripted a historic win over rivals Sri Lanka in the first ODI at Galle. It was a monumental occasion for Galle as it was hosting its first ODI in 17 years and the visitors made sure that this moment remains etched in cricketing history.

Set a target of 317 to chase Zimbabwe had a wobbly start but soon Solomon Mire and Sean Williams steadied the ship and forged a brilliant partnership to take their side to an epic win. Subsequently, a number of records tumbled down as new ones emerged to take their place Incidentally, this was Zimbabwe’s first win in any form of cricket in Sri Lanka.

This was also Zimbabwe’s second highest run-chase in ODI’s with the highest being 329 against New Zealand. The primary reason behind this record was Soloman Mire who recorded his personal best of 112. His innings was the cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s win.

However, this was not the only record that was set by the African nation. 317 is also the highest run-chase by any team against Sri Lanka in ODIs in Sri Lanka. This was for the first time that a 300 plus total was chased down in the 296 ODIs that was played in Sri Lanka.

While the Sri Lankan side will be distraught with the loss, they did have a few reasons to cheer for. Kusal Mendis became the third fastest Sri Lankan to score 1000 ODI runs. While Upul Tharanga became yet another Sri Lankan batsman to enter the 6000-run club himself. indianexpress.com