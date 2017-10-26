Zimbabwe stock market closes lower on profit-taking

THE Zimbabwe Stock Exchange eased for the second day in a row on Tuesday on profit-taking in mid-tier counters, dropping 0,12 percent to settle at 515,90 points but the mining index added 1,03 percent to settle at 131,08 points.

Market capitalisation stood at $14,6 billion while market turnover amounted to $8,4 billion. Retail operator, OK Zimbabwe was among the top losers, easing 18,71 percent to settle at 20,12 cents.

Econet eased 0,09 percent to settle at 180 cents while Innscor dropped 0,99 percent to settle at 174,25 cents. Mashonaland Holdings eased 3,31 percent to settle at 3,50 cents.

Among the gainers, Delta and Old Mutual added 0,04 percent and 0,19 percent to settle at 306,14 cents and 1,422.71 cents respectively. Padenga and Seedco advanced 2,78 percent and 1,97 percent to settle at 82,75 cents and 301,25 respectively.

FML lead the gainers pack advancing 12,82 percent to settle at 22 cents while StarAfrica advanced 1,67 percent to settle at 2,44 cents. On the mining space, Bindura advanced 6,09 percent to settle at 4,70 cents while RioZim eased 0,87 percent to trade at 114 cents.

Hwange and FalGold remained unchanged at their previous trading prices. Foreign buys amounted to $2,6 million compared to sells worth $2,3 million. -The Source