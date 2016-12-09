By Nigel Gambanga

The Ministry of Education’s proposed online recruitment system for pupils seeking places for high school has been criticised by the Zimbabwe teachers Association (ZIMTA). According to the Chronicle, the ZIMTA chief executive officer, Sifiso Ndlovu, described the Minister of Education Lazarus Dokora’s directive for all applications for Form 1 to be handled through its online […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Zimbabwe Teachers Association slams online enrolment system for disadvantaging offline students in rural areas

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed