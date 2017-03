By Nigel Gambanga

Saisai, one of the Zimbabwean startups that pitched and won an award at DEMO Africa Some good news for local startups looking for exposure and the opportunity to secure investors – DEMO Africa 2017 is now open for applications with Zimbabwe set to take part on the buildup to the conference. DEMO Africa 2017 is […]

Zimbabwe to host regional startup meetup for DEMO Africa 2017 – here’s how to take part

