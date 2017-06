By Rufaro Madamombe

A while ago, I created a list of coding communities in Zimbabwe and ZimboPy is on that list. Recently, one of their co-founders Marlene Mhangami got the chance to apply to be one of the directors at Python Software Foundation. The Python Software Foundation is a big deal in the Python community as they are […]

Zimbabwean becomes first African woman to be a member of the board of directors at Python Software Foundation

