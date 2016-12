By Nigel Gambanga

According to the BitFinance team, the funds will be used to expand the reach of their service and enhance the user experience on BitcoinFundi, their Bitcoin exchange which is an online platform used by third-party subscribers to hold and trade bitcoin with other subscribers.

Zimbabwean Bitcoin startup BitFinance secures new investment, plans to grow user base & raise currency awareness

