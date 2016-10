By Nigel Gambanga

Ralph Mupita The MTN Group, Africa’s largest telecommunications group has appointed Ralph Mupita as its new Chief Financial Officer and executive director for the group effective from the 3rd of April 2017. Mupita joins the telecoms group from Old Mutual where he was the CEO of Old Mutual Emerging Markets (OMEM). According to his LinkedIn profile, […]

Zimbabwean corporate exec appointed as MTN’s new group CFO

