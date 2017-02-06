Zimbabwean government used the Universal Services Fund to pay for Telecel acquisition

By Nigel Gambanga

Supa Mandiwanzira addressing Parliament The Zimbabwean government used money from the Universal Services Fund (USF) to partly finance its acquisition of Telecel Zimbabwe. This information was shared by the Minister of ICT, Supa Mandiwanzira in an evidentiary hearing with the parliamentary committee on ICT held today. Responding to a question from the committee led by […]

