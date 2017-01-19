Zimbabwean startups raised over US$1.2 million in 2016 – country ranked as Africa’s 7th most popular funding destination

By Nigel Gambanga

In 2016 Zimbabwean tech startups secured over US$1.2 million in investment and the country was ranked as the 7th most popular destination in Africa in terms of total funding for tech startups. This information was shared in the Disrupt Africa African Tech Startups Funding Report for 2016. This annual report documents tech startup investments across Africa, […]

