By Batsirai Chikadaya

Zimbabwean individuals and business entities are now banned by the Certification Authority Browser Forum from receiving Extended Validation SSL, Organization Validation (OV), and Domain Validation (DV) certificates . SSL is the standard security technology for establishing an encrypted link between a web server and a browser. This link ensures that all data passed between the web server and […]

Zimbabwean websites insecure, banned from receiving security certificates (SSL)

