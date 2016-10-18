Zimbabwean wins Prestigious Wildlife award 

ZIMBABWE’S deputy chief magistrate Gibson Mandaza, is one of the recipients of the 2016 Clark R Bavin Wildlife Law Enforcement award, which was held at the International Wildlife Trade Conference in Johannesburg recently.

Twelve wildlife law enforcement champions from nine countries were recognised with the Clark R Bavin Wildlife Law Enforcement Award at the 17th Conference of the Parties (CoP) of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) held in Johannesburg from September 24 to October 5.

The award was presented by the Animal Welfare Institute (AWI) which is a non-profit charitable organisation that was founded in 1951.

AWI is an organisation dedicated to reducing animal suffering caused by people. This prestigious award recognises individuals, organisations, and agencies that have demonstrated excellence in combatting wildlife crime.

“For the first time it has been awarded to a Zimbabwean, deputy chief magistrate of Zimbabwe, Gibson Mandza, for his instrumental role in reforming wildlife prosecutions in Zimbabwe,” reads a statement on the awards.

Mandaza has been leading efforts to pursue and prosecute wildlife criminals in Zimbabwe by establishing training courses so all magistrates under his jurisdiction are fully cognizant of wildlife crime.

He has directed that he be informed of any wildlife court case in the country so that he can provide necessary assistance to presiding magistrates. This has led to stricter sentences for wildlife crimes country-wide. His initial work on wildlife crime involved the illegal pangolin trade.

In 2015 and 2016, Mandaza oversaw 50 criminal cases related to the illegal pangolin trade, involving 110 accused criminals, 91 of whom have been convicted; 57 of these have been sentenced to prison or restitution, while 34 await sentencing.

“Through stellar efforts to combat wildlife crime, these award recipients have demonstrated a dedication to wildlife protection, which should be an example to all who cherish the biodiversity on this planet and who are committed to justice against wildlife criminals who illegally capture and kill wildlife out of greed and callousness,” said AWI president, Cathy Liss.

Since 1997, 96 individuals and/or agencies from 30 countries have received the Clark R Bavin Award, which is only presented at a CITES CoP meeting. Nearly 40 individuals, including the 12 who were recognised this year, have received the award posthumously after they made the ultimate sacrifice to protect wildlife.