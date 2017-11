By Leonard Sengere

If you have been following the news in Zimbabwe you know that SADC is set to meet in Botswana to discuss the Zimbabwean situation. SADC is mediating between the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and President Robert Mugabe. Some Zimbabweans will not have any of that and have made an online petition calling on SADC to stay […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Zimbabweans Launch Online Petition To Block SADC, Close To 10k People Sign Within Hours

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed