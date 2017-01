By Nigel Gambanga

Econet Wireless’ adoption of mobile broadband tariffs which have made the internet one of the most expensive services for the average Zimbabweans has caused an outrage among subscribers and triggered a flood of criticism for the mobile operator as well as POTRAZ, the telecoms regulator that approved the increase in the first place.

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Zimbabweans outraged by mobile tariff hikes, blame government & vent frustrations on social media

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed