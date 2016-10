By Nigel Gambanga

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has urged all citizens to turn up for voter registration in 2017 as the country adopts a new biometric voters’ roll. Rita Makarau, the chairperson of ZEC reportedly emphasised how the voters’ roll for the 2018 elections would not make any reference to the system used in the 2013 elections since […]

Zimbabweans urged to register under new biometric voters' roll to be used in 2018 elections

