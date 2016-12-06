Zimbabwe’s alcohol problem – very bad for business

By Anne Smee

IT is thought that alcoholism in Zimbabwe is reaching epidemic levels.

Although data is hard to obtain, World Health Organisation figures nonetheless show a worryingly consistent rise in problematic drinking behaviour. This issue seems to be affecting all demographics, although young males appear to be particularly at risk from developing alcohol-related problems. Needless to say, this presents considerable issues from a public health and social order perspective. However, it’s also a problem from a financial perspective.

Zimbabwe’s issues with alcohol

The rise in problematic drinking within Zimbabwe can be easily witnessed. One has only to walk the streets to see the increase in drunken people, or people drinking, or people seeking out alcohol. There are many theories as to why this rise in drinking has occurred. Many believe that it’s the result of boredom due to a lack of recreational options for young people (the closure of many sporting facilities being targeted for particular blame in this respect). Others think that it stems from generalized despair and hopelessness at unemployment and financial distress. Whatever the reason behind the problem, the facts are undeniable: alcoholism is becoming a problem in Zimbabwe, and legislative efforts to curb the issue have had little effect. The manufacture and sale of illicit alcohol is getting more and more prevalent, which brings its own health and social dangers, but legal alcohol sales are soaring too; and bringing the rate of health problems and alcohol-related criminal behaviour up with them.

The financial perspective

But how does this affect Zimbabwean business and finance? Surely the actions of the unemployed and desperate should not really impact the world of the employed and solvent? Well, it’s not quite as simple as that. For a start, the rise in drinking appears to be occurring across all demographics, which means that even lucratively employed business staff are likely to be drinking more than they otherwise would. And this brings serious problems for performance. Employees who turn up to work drunk or hangover are not only unable to perform at their optimum, they may also provide a bad influence to other employees, stir up trouble, cause major issues via drunken mistakes, and give the company a very poor image indeed. Then there’s the fact that the widespread social issues likely to be caused by drinking inspire a general climate of fear and uncertainty, which is known to discourage consumer spending, thus bringing profits down in general. While it’s worth noting that taxes on alcoholic beverages are bringing considerable revenue into the government’s coffers, Zimbabwe’s economy cannot run on beer alone – and the worrying levels of alcohol abuse within the nation are causing damage to multiple facets of the financial sector.

What Can Be Done?

Over the last few years, Zimbabwean authorities have tried several legislative methods to curb the problem, including attempting to limit alcohol purchases to three pints or less. However, the practical effects of these have been limited. Alcohol and drunkenness continues to be a problem for the nation. Many believe that the problem should be tackled at its source – i.e. the government must work out why, precisely, people are drinking, and work to eliminate these issues. Problems like a lack of opportunity, boredom, hopelessness, resentment, insalubrious environments and unemployment could conceivably be tackled by the government, and this may, in theory, help to reduce the alcohol problem within Zimbabwe.

But this is by no means a certainty, and would take both considerable expenditure and concerted effort on the part of the authorities. In the meantime, business owners can attempt to limit the damage done by alcohol through keeping a close eye on employees, and introducing alcohol policies into their business model. While one need not necessarily conduct alcohol searches and tests, one can make it clear that drunkenness is considered a problem within this business, and will be addressed as such should any employee flout company alcohol policy. Enforcing this kind of policy isn’t always easy, but it’s not impossible. Sometimes, all that is needed to ensure that employees do not do something is to tell them that you do not wish them to – employees who care about the company and wish to see it succeed will not do anything to damage it, once they understand the potential ramifications of their behaviour.

Anne Smee is a freelance writer

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw