Zimbabwe’s banks trail regional peers

BOND notes could affect Zimbabwe’s fragile banking sector, whose returns over the past five years have been in a freefall, a report on the sector by IH Securities has indicated.

The report, titled Equity Research dated September 15, 2016, warned that consumer resistance against the proposed introduction of bond notes by the central bank could deal a blow to the sector if not properly handled.

Bond notes, set to be introduced next month, are expected to fund a five percent incentive to exporters but have already been met with consumer revulsion even before they start circulating.

IH Securities said bond notes had not been welcomed by the public, who fear that their introduction was a way of bringing back the national currency which was abandoned in 2009 to escape hyperinflation.

“We foresee initial resistance to the bond notes on introduction but believe that to promote confidence there will have to be a strong mechanism that allows both corporates and individuals to easily redeem these notes into hard currency when necessary”.

The report said return on equity (RoE) at Zimbabwean banks slipped by almost 10 percentage points to 5,5 percent during the first half of 2015, after reaching 15 percent in 2011.

Return on assets (RoA) slid to 0,9 percent during the first half of this year, from a peak of 2,1 percent in 2011, the report said, noting that RoA for the combined banking industry was reported at 2,1 percent in 2015.

RoA is an indicator on the profitability of a company relative to its total assets.

It gives an indication of how efficient management is in sweating assets at its disposal to generate earnings for shareholders.

RoE measures how many dollars in profit a company generates for each dollar of shareholder equity, while RoE is mostly used to compare the performance of firms operating in the same sector.

Zimbabwe’s banking sector has been hit by crisis after crisis, with at least 20 financial institutions having collapsed between 2000 and 2015.

The IH banking index, which measures the performance of listed banks, indicated that from January 2016, quoted banks have lost 7,2 percent of their value.

“The return matrics for the banking sector in Zimbabwe have been lower than those of other banking sectors in the region. Return matrics are in fact worsening since 2011,” IH Securities said the 18-page report.

“Average RoE for the sector has declined from a high of 15 percent in FY (full year) 2011 to 10,96 percent in FY 2015, however, higher than 5,37 percent recorded in FY 2014. Average RoA peaked in FY11 at 2,4 percent and has declined to 2,11 percent in FY15, up from 0,92 percent in FY14.

“As at 1H16 (first half of 2016), the average RoA for the banking sector stood at 0,98 percent whilst the RoE was at 5,54 percent. We believe there will be an improvement on sector RoEs on the back of bank closures amongst weaker institutions that have occurred in the last couple of years,” added the report.

“A new listing, GetBucks, in January 2016, saw the ZSE bank index gain 12 percent YTD on the day of listing. ZSE banks have had relatively poor returns in the last year (down 2,8 percent year on year).”

It said South African banks had lost 1,8 percent year-on-year (y/y), while Nigerian and Tanzanian banks retreated 14,1 percent and 6,8 percent respectively.

“Since the beginning of the year, South African banks have recorded a notable improvement, up 13,3 percent YTD and Nigerian banks up 3,0 percent YTD, whilst the Zimbabwean banks are down 7,2 percent YTD and Tanzanian banks, down 0,4 percent,” said the report.

In 1980, there were only five banking institutions in the country but due to financial reforms in the 1990s, more players entered the banking sector which was previously dominated by a few large foreign-owned banks.

Interestingly, there were 40 players in the banking sector in 2002. A number of weak banks have collapsed.

AfrAsia Bank, formerly Kingdom Bank, was placed under liquidation by the central bank after its shareholders surrendered their banking licence due to bad debts.

Allied Bank closed early last year, while Trust Bank had its licence cancelled over alleged abuse of depositors’ funds.

Capital Bank also lost its licence, while Interfin Banking Corporation was placed under recuperative curatorship.

The central bank later allowed the institution to collapse after failing to get a rescue package.

The banking sector is now composed of 14 operating commercial banks, including POSB, four building societies, four deposit taking microfinance and 164 credit only microfinance institutions.

The report indicated that the situation within the banking sector had resulted in subdued investment into the country.

“Comparing with SSA peers, Angola received the most FDI (foreign direct investment) in 2015 at US$8,68 billion, up from US1,92 billion in 2014. Angola was followed by Mozambique at US$3,71 billion. Zimbabwe ranked 26th of 48 SSA countries in FDI for 2015, down from 17th position in 2014,” said IH.

