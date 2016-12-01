Zimbabwe’s economy still in serious trouble

…Despite increase in capacity utilisation

CRITICS this week welcomed the increase in capacity utilisation in the country’s manufacturing sector, saying it indicated that government’s ban on a wide range of imports had benefitted the local manufacturing sector.

But they warned the increase was unlikely to be sustainable, considering that the economy was still troubled by liquidity challenges as well as lack of credit lines to help industries boost productivity.

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) last week released the 2016 Manufacturing Sector Survey, which said capacity utilisation in the sector had increased from 34,3 percent in 2015 to 47,4 percent this year.

Capacity utilisation was at 43 percent in 2010 before increasing to 57,2 percent in 2011.

It however started a downward trajectory from 2012, sliding to 44,2 percent and further down to 39,6 percent in 2013 and 36,3 percent in 2014. This had forced government, facing an increasing current account deficit due to widening annual trade deficits, to intervene by banning the import of at least 100 products to save local companies and boost productivity.

These include bottled water, mayonnaise, salad cream, peanut butter, jam, mahewu, canned fruits, vegetables, pizza, yoghurts, flavoured milks, dairy juice blends, ice creams, cultured milk, cheese, coffee creamers, camphor creams, white petroleum jellies, body creams and plastic pipes.

CZI president, Busisa Moyo, said the survey’s results reflected CZI’s desired goal towards a 65 percent capacity utilisation level by the end of next year, but stressed more needed to be done.

“Yes, SI 64 of 2016 is one of the significant contributors, but we were also having a lot of interest in local manufacturing as well. The buy local campaign has been gaining momentum. SI 64 of 2016 came in to buttress that with a policy, but there was already a mind-set from CZI and Buy Zimbabwe that we should buy local,” Moyo said.

Sectors that largely contributed to the increase in capacity utilisation this year were food stuffs, drinks, tobacco and beverages, wood and furniture as well as paper, printing and packaging.

But despite the increase, local industries are still battling against diminishing demand, pricing pressures, exorbitant finance costs and a liquidity crisis.

Presenting the latest Manufacturing Sector Survey report, CZI chief economist, Dephine Mazambani-Mutafera, said despite the increase in capacity utilisation, the country’s economy continued to operate under pressure.

“Confidence remains low among both business and consumers. Among other things, we are seeing delays in foreign payments, cash shortages, a significant imbalance between the real time gross settlement (RTGS) account and the underlying dollars backing the account and people trying to withdraw every last dollar they have from banks,” she said.

The manufacturing sector is one of the secondary sectors of the economy which comprises establishments engaged in the mechanical, physical or chemical transformation of materials, substances or components into products for use or sale.

The survey, conducted annually by the country’s largest industrial lobby group, noted that the manufacturing sector was still in a precarious position and that a number of concerns needed to be addressed.

The concerns include low demand for domestic products, the liquidity crisis, policy inconsistencies, a deteriorating power generation, a weak banking sector, a fall in foreign direct investment, antiquated machinery, capital constraints, corruption and competition from imports, especially from South Africa and China which are dumping inferior products into Zimbabwe.

Economist, Brains Muchemwa, said the manufacturing sector needed lines of credit and a reliable supply of electricity, transport and telecommunications to boost capacity utilisation further.

“Manufacturing firms are also having difficulties securing fresh capital to repair machinery or modernise equipment to boost production. A few companies will be able to recover quickly from cash injections from shareholders. The bulk will have to contend with a slow process of capitalisation that will depend on how fast the local economy recovers,” he said.

This year, the economy has been marred by liquidity constraints, a weakening South African rand and deflationary pressures which negatively affected local industries.

South Africa is Zimbabwe’s largest trading partner.

The weakening of its currency makes Zimbabwe’s products uncompetitive due to the fact that Harare’s dominant legal tender is now the US dollar, which has firmed against the South African currency.

Evonia Muzondo, an economist, said the new capacity utilisation levels were unlikely to be sustained due to challenges related to the availability of foreign currency for raw material imports.

“If the situation does not improve, it might not be possible to maintain or surpass the new figure. Who wants to invest in a country where you are not sure if you will be able to access your money or not and a questionable currency?” she said, referring to bond notes introduced this week despite widespread resistance.

She said local products were expensive compared to imports.

According to the Manufacturing Sector Survey report, most respondents felt that the economic conditions were poor or deteriorating and were not conducive for business growth and development.

“Most producers continue highlighting the challenge of informal imports. Despite import restrictions, some of the restricted products have started flooding the informal market,” the survey said.

The CZI said the major factors affecting doing business in Zimbabwe were corruption, policy instability, lack of access to finance, competition from imports and low demand for domestic products.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor, John Mangudya, said capacity utilisation could be sustained and even surpassed if the business community and individuals went back to basics.

“We know what the economy requires. The basics require that we use foreign currency well and wisely, prioritising sectors that boost operations at a wider scale. This will create an environment for more exports and fewer imports…Wages, including those of government workers, should be sustainable. No one can do it for us… We cannot wait for the World Bank or the International Monetary Fund to do it for us,” he said.

He said bond notes would be used as an export incentive to boost exports and attract the much needed foreign currency to increase industrial capacity utilisation.

“Can you imagine what will happen to the economy if we do not do what we are doing?” asked Mangudya about the export incentive.

There is need for a strategic response at national level where the country’s strengths are identified and investment incentives structured to drive the country towards exploiting its competitive advantages. Efficiency, cost competitiveness, consistency and cooperation between government and the private sector are key to the revival of industry and the economy at large, experts noted.

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer, Christopher Mugaga, said the Manufacturing Sector Survey had not taken into account companies that had shut down.

“If you look at the survey, I think it is positive; but we really cannot overlook concerns from stakeholders to look at the quality of information captured to a certain extent. I think there were a number of questions asked on the companies which have closed down and those operating at zero percent. I think de-industrialisation is certainly a fact in this country. If we are looking at figures here, they are looking at capacity utilisation vis-a-vis companies which are operating but the flaws of taking such an approach is this does not reflect the actual economy,” he said.