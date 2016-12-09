By Nigel Gambanga

In the 2017 national budget statement for Zimbabwe which was shared recently by the Minister of Finance Patrick Chinamasa, it was announced that formal remittances for 2016 are projected to amount to US$780 million which is a 17% decline from the US$935 million recorded in 2015. This is the first decline in remittances growth recorded […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Zimbabwe’s formal remittances for 2016 decline by 17% to US$780 million – Blame a weak Rand & informal routes

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed