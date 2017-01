By Nigel Gambanga

The latest figures on mobile operating system (OS) spread from GS Stat Counter indicates that as recently as December 2016-January 2017, Android, the Linux Kernel-based, mobile OS developed by Google is on 76.95% of all mobile devices in the country.

Zimbabwe’s latest mobile OS stats – Android maintains lead, Windows & others trail in the distance

